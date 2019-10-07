BPD: 40-year-old assaults parents

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester man was arrested after police say he assaulted his parents.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, police were called to 5474 Maple Grove Ave. on a report of domestic violence, according to a news release from BPD Chief Scott Reinbolt.

He said Joyce Gray, 62, and her husband, Jody Gray, 69, reported that they were assaulted by their adult son, Joshua Gray, 40, who resides with his parents.

“Joyce stated she tried to call police during the assault, but her son broke her phone so that she could not do so,” stated Reinbolt. “She then ran to a neighbor, who called police. That neighbor deserves our thanks.”

Cpl. James Beckelhymer arrived and placed Joshua Gray under arrest for domestic violence and transported him to the Clinton County Jail.

“His parents were treated and released at Clinton Memorial Hospital,” said Reinbolt. “Joshua suffers mental health challenges and, according to his parents, has been refusing to take his medication.”

He will answer the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

“This is yet another example of an individual whose needs would be better met at an inpatient mental health facility where his behavior could be closely monitored and medication provided on a regular basis,” said Reinbolt. “Ohio’s shortage of inpatient mental health bed space is acute, leaving individuals like Joshua either on their own or in the care of loved ones, who are sometimes ill-equipped to provide the care so desperately needed, and can sometimes, as in this case, find themselves in harm’s way.”

Gray https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_gray.jpg Gray