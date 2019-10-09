Ancient Roots CEO at 3M Club

WILMINGTON — Dave Haley, President and CEO of Ancient Roots, spoke to the 3M Club of Ohio Living Cape May on Monday, Oct. 7.

Ancient Roots produces medical marijuana for patients in Ohio and located in Clinton County. It is obvious that marijuana, a plant that we have all watched become the most popular illegal drug in the United States, has a new life.

Ancient Roots on US 68 South is growing marijuana legally. According to Mr. Haley, “In our 3,000-square-foot indoor facility we are producing five to six crops of marijuana annually, and it is perfectly legal.”

Ohio is one of many states that grows Marijuana for medical purposes and Ancient Roots is one of those growers.

“Medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio and is used in the treatment of roughly 25 medical conditions. We expect that number to grow,” said Haley. “We do not sell marijuana over the counter. At Ancient Roots we grow the product for legally approved and licensed dispensers.

“The closest dispensers to Wilmington are in Lebanon and Hillsboro. Also a limited number of physicians can issue cards that allow a person to purchase medical marijuana. There are some 60,000 individuals now using medical marijuana for a variety of physical

problems. In other words, it is a closely watched industry,” said Haley.

Fourteen employees presently work at the Wilmington facility.

“We have plenty of room for expansion and hope to be able to do so at some point. I might add that we work hard at keeping the facility very clean and also security is most important.”

The 3M Club meets at 9 a.m. in the Campus Center at Ohio Living Cape May on the first and third Mondays of the month. All senior men are invited. For more information about the 3M Club call Abby Ellsberry, Director of Business Development at 382-2995 or Bob Holmes at 382-3673.

Dave Haley of Ancient Roots speaks to the 3M Club at Cape May. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DAVID-HALEY.jpg Dave Haley of Ancient Roots speaks to the 3M Club at Cape May. Courtesy photo