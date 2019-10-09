Now 20 trained CASA advocates

Three more Clinton County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers were sworn in this month by Clinton County Juvenile Court Judge Chad L. Carey, right foreground. Getting sworn in and standing facing the camera are, from left, Becky Miller, Bobbie Sampson and Debra Daugherty. CASA volunteers serve Clinton County children who come to the court’s attention as a result of allegations of abuse or neglect. The trained CASA volunteers advocate for the child’s best interest throughout the court process and provide informational reports to the judge. The Clinton County CASA program was launched in October 2016 and now has 20 child advocates. The local volunteers collectively have the highest educational level of CASA volunteers in Ohio. The other 17 local advocates are Elizabeth Biggane, Barbara Glass, Kathy Vincent, Diana Grover, Kenna Edwards, Tonia Farley, Judy Johnston, Debra Moore, Kent Vandervort, Lorry Swindler, Sandy Bigley, Mary Conger, Beverly Drapalik, Jeff Drapalik, Laura McGuire, Gail Satterthwaite and Mary Quigley.

Three more Clinton County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers were sworn in this month by Clinton County Juvenile Court Judge Chad L. Carey, right foreground. Getting sworn in and standing facing the camera are, from left, Becky Miller, Bobbie Sampson and Debra Daugherty. CASA volunteers serve Clinton County children who come to the court’s attention as a result of allegations of abuse or neglect. The trained CASA volunteers advocate for the child’s best interest throughout the court process and provide informational reports to the judge. The Clinton County CASA program was launched in October 2016 and now has 20 child advocates. The local volunteers collectively have the highest educational level of CASA volunteers in Ohio. The other 17 local advocates are Elizabeth Biggane, Barbara Glass, Kathy Vincent, Diana Grover, Kenna Edwards, Tonia Farley, Judy Johnston, Debra Moore, Kent Vandervort, Lorry Swindler, Sandy Bigley, Mary Conger, Beverly Drapalik, Jeff Drapalik, Laura McGuire, Gail Satterthwaite and Mary Quigley. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_swear_in_p.jpg Three more Clinton County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers were sworn in this month by Clinton County Juvenile Court Judge Chad L. Carey, right foreground. Getting sworn in and standing facing the camera are, from left, Becky Miller, Bobbie Sampson and Debra Daugherty. CASA volunteers serve Clinton County children who come to the court’s attention as a result of allegations of abuse or neglect. The trained CASA volunteers advocate for the child’s best interest throughout the court process and provide informational reports to the judge. The Clinton County CASA program was launched in October 2016 and now has 20 child advocates. The local volunteers collectively have the highest educational level of CASA volunteers in Ohio. The other 17 local advocates are Elizabeth Biggane, Barbara Glass, Kathy Vincent, Diana Grover, Kenna Edwards, Tonia Farley, Judy Johnston, Debra Moore, Kent Vandervort, Lorry Swindler, Sandy Bigley, Mary Conger, Beverly Drapalik, Jeff Drapalik, Laura McGuire, Gail Satterthwaite and Mary Quigley. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal