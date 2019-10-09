WHS seniors are winners

Wilmington High School volleyball seniors Mariah Knowles (6), Kathryn Hardin (8), Sami McCord (10) and Logan Osborne (3) were captains one final time Tuesday night at Fred Summers Court. The seniors were honored prior to the match with East Clinton, then went out and defeated the Astros. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Kathryn15.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Kathryn13.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Kathryn19a.jpg Wilmington High School volleyball seniors Mariah Knowles (6), Kathryn Hardin (8), Sami McCord (10) and Logan Osborne (3) were captains one final time Tuesday night at Fred Summers Court. The seniors were honored prior to the match with East Clinton, then went out and defeated the Astros. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Kathryn28-3.jpg Wilmington High School volleyball seniors Mariah Knowles (6), Kathryn Hardin (8), Sami McCord (10) and Logan Osborne (3) were captains one final time Tuesday night at Fred Summers Court. The seniors were honored prior to the match with East Clinton, then went out and defeated the Astros. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com. Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Kathryn25.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal