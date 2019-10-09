EC Class of ‘69 celebrates 50th

The East Clinton High School class of 1969 recently celebrated their 50th class reunion.
The group gathered for a cookout on Sept. 13 at the home of Carol and John Joy in New Vienna. The group continued their celebration on Saturday evening, Sept. 14 with dinner and reminiscing at McCoy’s Catering outside of Wilmington.
Honored guests were the basketball coaches John Lawhorn and Larry Bartram, and football coach Mike Anderson and Mrs. Sherrie Anderson.
Pictured from left are: first row, Nancy Walker, Mike Anderson, John Lawhorn, Larry Bartram, Sue McKenzie Pierson; second row, Becky Page Hadley, Betty Smith Boisel, Jill Laymon, Vicki Bailey Lyndsey, Debbie Smedley Curliss, Debbie Walvoord, Pam Breckel Cramer, Donna Wilt Roltston; third row seated, Lynda Arehart, Cindy Sindle Glenister, Shirley Dawson Haines, Jerri Howard Pobst, Penny Fauber Blackburn, Cheryl Snider Cluxton, Nicki Wilson Selegan; fourth row standing, Bernice Clifton Priest, Marilyn Gray Gibbs, Treva Moore Schmittauer, Steve Perry, Wayne Smith, Carol Cornett Mercer, Robyn Streber Zitney, Debbie Combs Hirsch; back row standing, Tom Mitchell, David Custis, Chuck Howard, Steve Hurles, Mac Morris, Dennis Haines, Keith Berner, Jim Armstrong, Larry Priest, Steve Brandenburg, John Joy, Jim Routzahn, and Robert Blake.