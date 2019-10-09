EC Class of ‘69 celebrates 50th

The East Clinton High School class of 1969 recently celebrated their 50th class reunion.

The group gathered for a cookout on Sept. 13 at the home of Carol and John Joy in New Vienna. The group continued their celebration on Saturday evening, Sept. 14 with dinner and reminiscing at McCoy’s Catering outside of Wilmington.

Honored guests were the basketball coaches John Lawhorn and Larry Bartram, and football coach Mike Anderson and Mrs. Sherrie Anderson.