Throwback Thursday: Clarksville-Vernon School

These are some highlights from the News Journal on Oct. 10, 1941:

National headlines

‘Russians Admit Germans Are Advancing’

‘Say Nazis Have Offered Peace Plan To Soviet’

“(AP) — Russian frontline dispatches conceded today that Adolf Hitler’s invasion armies were still advancing ‘over mountains of German corpses’ in the Bryansk sector of the nine-day-old battle for Moscow, and simultaneously the British radio reported a new threat developing almost due west of the U.S.S.R. capital.”

‘Merchantmen Plying Danger Zones Can Be Armed As Soon As Act Is Passed’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional opponents of neutrality law revision decided today they would have to wage an all-out fight against President Roosevelt’s request for authority to arm shipping, even though some in their ranks were not dead set against the idea of putting guns on merchantmen.”

Locally

• On stage tonight at the Murphy Theatre is cowboy Ken Maynard and his Wonder Horse Tarzan and Company of Entertainers followed by the movie “The Son of Davy Crockett.” “It’s Tuneful! It’s delightful! It’s Bright! It’s New! A Musical thrill Is Waiting For You!” as the Murphy was set to show “Lady Be Good” with Eleanor Powell, Ann Sothern and Robert Young. Coming soon was Gary Cooper in “Sergeant York.”

• More than 60 Clinton Countians have made reservations for the dinner and rally set for the Masonic Temple in Springfield featuring Joseph W. Martin Jr., House minority leader and chairman of the Republican National Committee.

• “Wilmington High School’s drum major and six pretty majorettes” were pictured — drum major Bill Kearns along with majorettes Adle Raizk, June Brandenburg, Anna Mae Schramm, Frances Henry, Evelyn Swindler and Yvonne Raizk.

• Nominations for freshman class officers at Wilmington College were made including Clinton County residents Fred Buckley, Wilmington; Margaret Terrell, New Vienna; Russell Brown, Blanchester; Horace Harner, Wilmington; and R.E. Meyers, New Burlington.