Hospice golf outing raises over $15K

WILMINGTON — More than $15,000 was raised at Community Care Hospice’s 15th Annual Golf Classic held on Sept. 27 at Snow Hill Country Club in New Vienna.

“We appreciate the 64 golfers who played in the tournament in addition to the volunteers and sponsors who helped make this event a success,” said Patti Settlemyre, executive director of Community Care Hospice. “Their support of this event will help us provide exceptional care and support services to our patients and their families facing end-of-life illnesses.”

The not-for-profit hospice in Wilmington provides care for patients in a 10-county area. Bereavement and grief support is also provided to hospice families and to the community, including grief groups and support to local schools.

Patients are cared for in their home, extended care and assisted living facilities. General inpatient care is available at Clinton Memorial Hospital, along with access to designated hospice beds at Highland District Hospital.

The Elks Lodge & Golf Course team of golfers placed first in the tournament; Faul Farms placed second, and Merchants National Bank finished third. The event included lunch, a special event contest and a 50/50 raffle.

Special thanks to the presenting sponsor, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 71 of Columbus.

Courtesy photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_SM_CCh_20190927_GolfThankYou_BLOG_01_1534.jpg Courtesy photo