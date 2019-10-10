CC Humane Society holds fundraiser

The Clinton County Humane Society recently held a quilt raffle as fundraiser for the shelter at 1760 Fife Ave. Two quilts, handmade and donated by Georgann Quallen (pictured), were offered in the raffle: one featuring puppies and one featuring kittens. The Cotton Junky and Weathervane Dry Cleaners hosted the drawings. Quallen, pictured in the photograph, drew the names of the winners on Oct. 7. The winning entries were Shannon Boone for the kitten quilt and Mary Thomas Watts for the puppy quilt.

