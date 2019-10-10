Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Passenger with brass knuckles, drugs, needle in odd place

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 49-year-old New Vienna male for alleged drug instrument possession, aggravated drug possession and carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop on State Route 73 East in Union Township at 8:41 a.m. on Oct. 6. According to their report, deputies observed a red Chevrolet SUV committing a marked lane violation and made a traffic stop. While the deputy approached the vehicle, they observed a passenger “lean way over onto the driver’s side of the vehicle as if he were hiding something.” Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy observed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the passenger who appeared “to be nervous, his hands were shaking and he was very fidgety.” Dispatch advised the male driver failed to reinstate his license and that he only had a state ID only. The 49-year-old New Vienna male passenger also didn’t have a valid license. The deputy, along with a second dispatched deputy, requested the passenger to step out of the vehicle. One deputy asked if the passenger had anything that could poke, stab, or hurt them when they pat him down. The passenger advised he had brass knuckles on him which were located in the suspect’s front pocket along with two unknown white pills. The passenger was secured in a deputy’s vehicle, the driver was then removed and placed in the other deputy’s vehicle. The driver advised deputies were was “an empty bottle that contained marijuana” in the vehicle. He further advised he had a medical marijuana card. Due to the driver not having a valid license, the vehicle would be inventoried and towed. The driver was cited for failure to reinstate. The deputies spoke to the passenger and explained that since he had the brass knuckles he could be going to jail and placed in a body scanner and could reveal anything else on him. The passenger advised he had “placed a used hypodermic needle between his ‘butt cheeks.’” The need to was removed, placed in a container, and the suspect was transported to the Clinton County Jail without incident.

• At 2:46 a.m. on Oct. 8, during a traffic stop on U.S. 68 near Raycon Drive in Wilmington, a clear plastic bag

• At 11:27 p.m. on Oct. 6, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 22 East, Union Township, for an improper turn. Upon making contact with the driver, it was determined they did not have a valid driver’s license and suspected narcotics were located.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

