4 seeking 2 seats on Blan school board

Four candidates are running for two Blanchester Local Schools Board of Education seats in the Nov. 5 election. The News Journal asked each candidate to provide profiles.

TODD BANDOW

Age: 42

I am currently in my 21st year in education. I started my career as a middle school teacher and coach in Blanchester for five years. I am currently in my 16th year as an administrator. I have had the opportunity to serve students, teachers, parents, and communities, in many capacities from teacher to principal, and currently as a district administrator.

As a building principal at Blanchester’s Putman Elementary School, through leadership, teamwork, and effort, Putman received the highest of state rankings, and received the National Blue Ribbon Award, naming them one of the top performing schools in the country. Putman still remains one of the few schools in Clinton County to have earned this very prestigious award. I have many years of experience working with school boards on several different topics including but not limited to: student achievement, school finance, student safety, public relations, policy making, staffing, curriculum development, special education, and technology integration.

Wanting to help students is what brought me into education and that is what keeps me in it today. Our students and how we prepare them for success is what drives our future as a society and it is my goal to advocate for all of the children of Blanchester. I am running for a spot on the school board because I feel that our students, staff, parents, and the community need a “Voice” to be heard by our school board, treasurer, and superintendent as a whole.

I bring experience to the board in regards to education. As a current administrator, I am immersed in the educational world on a daily basis. I am up to date and active in today’s best practices, changes, and policies in regards to public education. I bring a “Team” philosophy and approach when it comes to decision making. As a member of the community and parent of four children, one recent graduate and three attending Blanchester Schools, I feel that it is my duty to listen to parents, students, and staff members and to be their voice. It takes a team to prepare our students for today’s ever changing world and that is what I hope to build is a team based on making decisions that are truly based on what is best for students.

I have four main areas of focus

1.) All decisions to be made based on what is best for students

2.) School Board, Superintendent, and Treasurer promoting transparency and involvement with our staff, community, parents, and students

3.) Superintendent, Treasurer, and School Board working together and demonstrating responsible fiscal management

4.) The school district working as a team by supporting and retaining our quality staff members

DWAYNE DEARTH

Age: 68

A vote for me is a vote for someone genuinely concerned about our community school system, and especially our children!

I am, for the most part, a lifelong resident of Blanchester Schools District, and as a 1969 graduate of BHS, my heart is definitely in the game, where our schools are concerned.

I am a 20+ year business owner in Blanchester and have been a school supporter in that capacity, as much as possible, for many of those years. I have sponsored sports teams: pee wee football, knothole baseball, varsity girls tennis, music, and band boosters, and the drama department.

I am a five-year former Alumni Assc. Board Member, three years as secretary and president 2018-2019. A frequent participant in the BHS senior business symposium, sponsored by Blanchester Chamber of Commerce.

My interest in the school board has been ongoing for about five years. I have been actively participating in board meetings for that long. Therefore I feel that I am not a newcomer and qualified.

I am the first of three generations to attend and graduate Blanchester Schools. The pride lives on. This is is the second time for me to run for the school board, the first time being in 2017.

My main concern is the school system and how it affects the student body. Administrators, teachers, coaches, etc. who have been thinned out over the past two years, and the curriculum cutbacks, and senseless spending, need to be addressed.

If we are going to ask for a levy we need to accurately justify the need for an increase. I also think that financial management within the administration department needs to be seriously reviewed.

This is a little more brief description of my wishes and concerns from my previous campaign but are the same, if not more intense. I have not been pleased with the accomplishments of the past two years.

In closing, I have no ulterior motives, I just want to see organization and pride restored to our schools. And be a part of it.

BARBARA DEEMER

Age: 32

I encourage residents to vote for me in the upcoming election because I believe we need new ideas amongst the board. I have three children in our district, James 7th grade, Lucas 6th grade and Jacob 4th grade. I want to be a part of the solution to assure my three children and the full Blanchester student body receive the best education they can, with all the greatest opportunities around. I want to help prepare my children and your children to be successful in their future endeavors. It all begins in our schools.

I have some experience as an aide in the district which gave me the opportunity to see firsthand the hard work our staff provides. I support our staff right along with our students. I strongly feel we need to rebuild tranquility throughout our district. Education and growth take place inside the classroom and we need to focus on enriching academics, skills and experiences from within our walls.

I am deeply involved in our schools and community. I started the PTO program in the intermediate building 2 years ago and combined it to include the middle school this year, as well. I also am involved in school sports along with multiple sports associations in the community that our youth are involved in. I like to get involved and make a difference in these students lives.

The idea that our students are the future is the most raw and honest statement I can make to you. I hope to help them have the necessary tools to make that future as bright and rewarding as it could possibly be. I want to help bring this district back to a district that families want to come here to be a part of.

Please consider voting for me for Blanchester School Board. I am committed to our children, our schools and our future. I ask for your support and your vote, because it is time for change.

JOHN PANETTA

(No information received)

