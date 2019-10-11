Three agencies train together in county

Two members of the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District & EMS roster, left foreground, practice what to do if there were casualties in an active shooter situation. In the right background, a Clinton County deputy sheriff secures a hallway.
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Coordinating the actions of local emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and law enforcement at a mass casualty scene was a main focus of a training event Friday in Clinton County. In the center foreground, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Michael Kassinos, one of the instructors, participates in an inter-agency discussion.
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — First responders from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District & EMS, and the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) teamed up Friday to conduct multi-agency training to better prepare for a mass casualty incident.
The Rescue Task Force training model is not new to the United States, but this was the first time it’s been practiced in Clinton County, according to a media release.
The training is intended to solidify combined tactics, techniques, and procedures that can then be exported and instructed to all first-responder agencies in the county.
The training on Friday focused on law enforcement and on fire/EMS teaming to treat and extract people safely and effectively.
Key elements to be instructed include triage, security, and incident command.
The training event occurred at Clinton-Massie Middle School.
Instructors for the training included Clinton Warren Joint Fire District & EMS Chief Bob Wysong for the EMS component, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Michael Kassinos for the law enforcement aspect, and Clinton County EMA Director Tom Breckel for incident command.
Two members of the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District & EMS roster, left foreground, practice what to do if there were casualties in an active shooter situation. In the right background, a Clinton County deputy sheriff secures a hallway.
Coordinating the actions of local emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and law enforcement at a mass casualty scene was a main focus of a training event Friday in Clinton County. In the center foreground, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Michael Kassinos, one of the instructors, participates in an inter-agency discussion.