Three agencies train together in county

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — First responders from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District & EMS, and the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) teamed up Friday to conduct multi-agency training to better prepare for a mass casualty incident.

The Rescue Task Force training model is not new to the United States, but this was the first time it’s been practiced in Clinton County, according to a media release.

The training is intended to solidify combined tactics, techniques, and procedures that can then be exported and instructed to all first-responder agencies in the county.

The training on Friday focused on law enforcement and on fire/EMS teaming to treat and extract people safely and effectively.

Key elements to be instructed include triage, security, and incident command.

The training event occurred at Clinton-Massie Middle School.

Instructors for the training included Clinton Warren Joint Fire District & EMS Chief Bob Wysong for the EMS component, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Michael Kassinos for the law enforcement aspect, and Clinton County EMA Director Tom Breckel for incident command.