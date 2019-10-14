WC’s Quaker Lecture Series to feature author of ‘How Not to Be A Crappy Christian’

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s Dr. Michael Snarr will speak about the new book he co-authored, “Faithful Witness in a Fractured World; Models for an Authentic Christian Life”, as the first guest speaker in WC’s 2019-20 Quaker Lecture Series.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. in the McCoy Room of Kelly Center.

In the book, subtitled “How Not to Be a Crappy Christian”, Snarr, professor of political science, and co-author Dr. Nicole Johnson, professor of philosophy and religious studies at the University of Mount Union, seek to help bridge many social and political divides by portraying examples of profound love for and service to others.

They approach the subject from the perspective of a “theologically inclined political scientist” (Snarr) and a “politically inclined theologian” (Johnson).

Their book highlights the stories of seven individuals from various Christian backgrounds who are “quietly and humbly” living out their understanding of their Christian vocation, according to Snarr. Included are several exemplars with ties to the local community.

Ron Cordy runs the addiction recovery program at Sugartree Ministries and Tammy Berry started Hope House in Wilmington. Rick Polhamus visited every Global Issues class at the College for the past 17 years.

The commitments of the seven have led to such vocations as working with homeless women, employing refugees, lobbying for environmental protection, healing trauma in urban communities, peace-making in Israel-Palestine, advocating for immigrants and walking alongside persons in addiction recovery. Book royalties will by given to the non-profit organizations they serve.

A freewill offering will be held at the lecture with proceeds going to Hope House and Your Father’s Kitchen in Wilmington.

Snarr noted that How Not to Be a Crappy Christian is intended for a lay audience — there’s no academic jargon. They’ve crafted in-depth discussion of four areas that each of the seven have

in common in terms of their understanding of the Christian way of life. Indeed, the authors hope it will bridge some divides between Christians on the political and social right and left as it posits a few key areas that Christians on any side of the aisle might embrace, such as embodied faith and radical love.

Johnson said, “We hope the book offers readers a more positive, hopeful look at Christianity that makes clear what Christians can be for rather than what they should be against.”

