COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Tuesday, Oct. 15

• Clinton Memorial Hospital will join in an international “Wave of Light” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. Attendees will be invited to write a message on a colored ribbon and hang it from a tree on the hospital campus. Attendees will then be invited to join a candle light ceremony at dusk, where a CMH chaplain will provide a brief message of remembrance and a moment of silence. The candle lighting will take place at 7 p.m. with the event concluding shortly after.

• Clinton County Republican Women’s Club is hosting a Meet and Mingle with local candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on Rombach Avenue, Wilmington. Space is limited: RSVP to hopkinstracy@yahoo.com.

• Adult Documentary Club at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with library for details on film.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Lego Club for ages 5-11 at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library, Tuesdays 4-5 p.m. Participants will take part in Lego building challenges, build their own creations, check out the latest Lego books and catch some fun cartoons! For more information call 937-289-1079.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library’s Young Adult Book Club for high school students meet Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 2:45 p.m. to discuss “The Last 8” by Laura Pohl. Those who wish to join the book club can pick up the book at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. New members are always welcome. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Turning the Corner Widows luncheon meets on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive, Wilmington. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation by Friday, Oct. 11. Just a little gathering for fellowship, friends and good food.

ˆ

Wednesday, Oct. 16

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods/Book Sale is Oct. 16, 17 and 18 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium featuring many new items perfect for holiday gifts.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Discovery Club for children ages 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct.16 at 4:30 p.m. Learn about chemical reactions and blast off ghosts.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Thursday, Oct. 17

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct.17 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Meditation session at Wilmington Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

• Free prenatal breastfeeding classes the third Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Health District. For more information or to sign up for a class please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

ˆ

Friday, Oct. 18

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937 289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 19

• Centennial of the Clinton County Courthouse will be celebrated Saturday with stories, souvenirs, songs and the unveiling of an Ohio historical marker from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the courthouse in Wilmington.

ˆ

Sunday, Oct. 20

• Outdoor concert featuring Ves Akimbo at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or blanket for a fun afternoon on the front library lawn.

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

ˆ

Monday, Oct. 21

• Adult Cooking Class at Wilmington Public Library is Monday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. presented by award-winning cook Jennifer Nystrom. Learn how to prepare a week’s worth of homemade meals in just one hour. Meals made in class will be raffled off to a few lucky participants.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library launches its first homeschooling program, “The Mad Scientists’ Club” Monday, Oct. 21 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. For ages 7-11, the club will meet monthly for hands-on science activities to enhance your child’s curriculum. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Join the Monday Morning Men’s Club (3M Club) Monday, Oct. 21 to enjoy a light breakfast and an interesting program. They will discuss issues on the ballot as speakers will be present to promote issues that will be voted on in November. The 3M Club meets at 9 a.m. in the Campus Center at Ohio Living Cape May on the first and third Mondays of the month. All senior men are invited. For more information about the 3M Club call Abby Ellsberry, Director of Business Development at 382-2995 or Bob Holmes at 382-3673.

ˆ

Tuesday, Oct. 22

• Clinton Memorial Hospital open interview event and job fair for registered nurses, medical assistants, patient care technicians, CT technicians, radiology technicians, and morein the Café Conference Rooms 8-111 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Oct. 22. New graduates welcome. Attendees should bring a copy of their resume and plan on 30 minutes for an interview. Enter through the Professional Office Building at 630 W. Main St. There will be directional signage in the lobby.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Wednesday, Oct. 23

• History Extra for school-aged children will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m. Learn about the history of Wilmington; presented by the director of the local History Center.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library Teen Advisory Board will be meeting at 2:45-3:45 p.m. at the library. TAB applications are available at the C-M Branch for any teens who wish to join. For more information call the library at 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• TLC the lactation club is a mothers group with breastfeeding in mind. All groups are free and open to the community. Of course children are welcome! Refreshments will be served as well. Monthly groups take place every second Tuesday of the month at the First Church of God at 7 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday of the month at the New Life Clinic at 7 p.m. For more information please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

ˆ

Thursday, Oct. 24

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct.24 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library is Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”. There will be a discussion and Harry Potter Halloween Party for ages 7 and up.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library will host the homeschooling program, “The Madder Scientists’ Club” Thursday, Oct. 24 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. For ages 12-17, the club will meet monthly for hands-on science activities to enhance your child’s curriculum. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct.24 at 6:15 p.m. Make a Halloween potion bottle. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Ruh-roh, Raggy! The Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the cartoon Scooby-Doo on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. with various games, activities, snacks and cartoons. Jinkies! It’s going to be outta sight!

ˆ

Friday, Oct. 25

• Wilmington American Legion Auxiliary Frog Leg/Chicken Dinner. Your choice of meat, cole slaw, baked potato, green beans and roll for $12 per person. Starting at 7:30 p.m. the Post will host their Halloween Party with prizes for the best costumes and light snacks. Matt Faris will provide entertainment.

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937 289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Lorie MacDonald.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 26

• Wilmington Kiwanis Club will host its annual Pancake Brunch at the Presbyterian Church at 840 Timber Glen Drive from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26. Donation is $5; children under 12 free.

• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” returns to the Murphy Theatre beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Monday, Oct. 28

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Tuesday, Oct. 29

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Wednesday, Oct. 30

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones. Create a haunted LEGO scene with friends.

ˆ

Thursday, Oct. 31

• Masquerade Ball for students in Grades 6-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. Enjoy dancing, music, and snacks. Dresses, suits, and costumes should be appropriate and are encouraged. Crown of the Ball will be awarded to the person who dresses to impress.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Saturday, Nov. 2

• Savoy Brown is still rockin’ 50+ years after the band formed in England, and they will be in concert at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Wednesday, Nov. 6

• Clinton County Women’s Club meets the first Wednesday of every month (except July through September) at 6:30 p.m. at Damon’s Restaurant in their meeting room. Next meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. They welcome any ladies in Clinton County to come join them for fellowship and dinner. The objec of the Clinton County’s Women’s Club is “working for the betterment of Clinton County.” If you’d like more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

ˆ

Friday, Nov. 8

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Faye Mahaffey.

ˆ

Sunday, Nov. 10

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 10 and running around the clock until Nov. 12. The sale will feature beautiful jewelry and other holiday gift items.

ˆ

Monday, Nov. 11

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale is Nov. 11-12.

ˆ

Friday, Nov. 15

• Six & Twenty Club business meeting at home of Fayanne Saunders.

ˆ

Sunday Nov. 17

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

ˆ

Friday, Nov. 22

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Patti Cook; program leader Sally Buchanan.

ˆ

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

ˆ

Sunday, Dec. 15

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

ˆ

• The Murphy Christmas Show is back including the Murphy Kids and many more local entertainers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.