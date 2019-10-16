3 seek 2 seats on Clarksville Village Council

Three candidates are running for two seats on Clarksville Village Council in the Nov. 5 election. Below are their responses to the News Journal’s request for profile information.

CAROL CARTER

Age: 62

I currently serve on council and hope to continue positive momentum. Our council is working together to create effective relationships with residents as evidenced through Fire Training Facility completion, Water St. reconstruction, and newly formed “Friends of Clarksville” 501(c)(3) project to build a community playground. Our council is enforcing ordinances and has reduced solid waste removal rates by “getting out of the trash business”, and is working toward “getting out of the water business” also.

Although the village is currently designated as fiscal emergency status, we are correcting our errors and moving in a positive direction.

TONYA EADES

Age: 46

I have lived in Clarksville since October of 1995. I grew up just three miles outside of Clarksville on a family farm.

I’ve been on council 10-plus years. Clarksville has always meant a lot to me as a child and as an adult. I care about keeping our village close-knit and safe.

I want to continue helping to work toward a better future with my fellow residents in mind.

NONI WOOD

Age: 71

With my past leadership as mayor of Clarksville, we were fortunate to have a village council that worked closely together in making great strides for our community. I was involved closely with the Clinton County departments, fire department, sheriff’s office and Vernon Twp. Trustees.

We received several major grants to include new water lines, restoration of the water tower and street maintenance.

With many volunteers our community came together for special events such as Clarksville Heritage Days Festival, National Night Out, Christmas in the Village, Clarksville Music Fest and Spruce up Clarksville.

I would like the opportunity to continue projects I have been involved in and look forward to implementing new and fresh ideas for the future of the Village of Clarksville, including working with the Friends of Clarksville on the Village Park Project.

I promise to represent the residents of the Village of Clarksville in a manner that supports and meets the needs of our community.

Please consider a vote for Noni Wood on Nov. 5.