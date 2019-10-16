SW Ohio EMAs set Safety Summit

Emergency Management Agencies in southwest Ohio will offer a Regional Safety Summit on Friday, Nov. 8 for emergency partners to learn about a variety of safety issues.

“This is a combined effort of five county EMAs — including Clinton County — to host local and national speakers on topics of interest to business leaders. The event is free, but attendees must register with lunch and refreshments included,” said Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel.

Topics of discussion at this Regional Safety Summit, which Breckel also describes as an educational seminar, include Mass Casualty Events, Crisis Communication, Vulnerable Populations, Family Assistance Centers, Coroners’ Office Panel Discussion, Duke Energy Demonstration, and Regional Mass Casualty Response Assets Display.

The event’s keynote address will focus on the lessons learned from the Las Vegas shooting.

The Regional Safety Summit will take place at the Ronald Reagan Lodge, Voice of America – MetroParks of Butler County, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester, Ohio.

Registration is now open. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y5ph9uc3 .

Presentations will start 9 a.m. on Nov. 8 and the event concludes at 4 p.m.

This free event is a combined effort of the Clinton, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren Counties EMAs plus a grant from Duke Energy.