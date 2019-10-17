Chad McKay honored for teaching excellence; member of WC’s Ag faculty

WILMINGTON — Chad McKay represented Wilmington College as its 2019 Teaching Excellence Award winner at the 32nd annual Celebration of Teaching luncheon sponsored by the Greater Cincinnati Collegiate Connection (GC3) on Monday.

McKay, an assistant professor of agriculture and faculty member since 2015, was honored along with award recipients from the GC3’s 16 other member institutions.

The 2019 recipient of the Student Government Association’s Teaching Excellence Award, McKay primarily teaches agriculture business courses.

Department Chair Dr. Monte Anderson described him as an “extremely student centered” faculty member, as his office is regularly filled with students speaking with him about classes, jobs and life.

“Chad’s academic classes are focused and energetic, and students love his dry sense of humor,” he said, adding that McKay also is “making a name for himself” in the department with his homemade ice cream produced using an antique tractor. McKay advises Delta Tau Alpha, the agriculture honor society.

Student reviews from last spring reveal McKay as an engaging faculty member with high expectations of and respect for his students.

Comments included: “Chad does an amazing job of keeping his students involved in the lesson,” “He has a perfect balance of laughs and learning,” and “He’s one of the best professors at WC.” Other spoke of his “approachable demeanor,” “great insight and knowledge,” and “He’s always well organized and prepared for class.”

McKay is a 2013 agriculture graduate of Wilmington College who has a Master of Science degree in agribusiness economics from Southern Illinois University. He is pursuing his doctoral degree.

The GC3, formerly known as the Greater Cincinnati Consortium of College & Universities, advocates for higher education and uses the collective strength of its institutional members to positively influence the value of higher learning in the greater Cincinnati region. It also promotes professional development and opportunities for collaborative learning to advance the effectiveness of all members.

Member of WC’s Ag faculty