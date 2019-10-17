3 seek 2 seats on Blanchester Village Council

Three candidates are running for two seats on Blanchester Village Council in the Nov. 5 election. Below is the information each supplied upon the News Journal’s request.

HARRY BRUMBAUGH

I have been a resident of Blanchester for 75 years. I received a Bachelor’s Degree from Morehead State University and a Master’s Degree from Xavier University. I taught Social Studies at Blanchester High School for 30 years. When I retired from teaching, I served as Mayor of Blanchester for eight years (1996-2004). Before serving as mayor, I was a council member for six years.

I’m seeking a council seat for the following reasons:

1. Spending our tax money for improving secondary streets, and maintaining our police department. 2. Improving the relationship between the Board of Public Affairs (BPA) and council. They need to work together to make policy changes and regulations. 3. Looking into the possibility of bringing back Mayor’s Court so we can enforce our local ordinances. 4. Questioning the need of a Village Administrator when we already have elected officials. The cost of this position is tax money that could be spent on items the taxpayer can see, such as streets improvement.

DON GEPHART

I care deeply about the Village of Blanchester. I will continually be working to bring in new businesses; including new restaurants, manufacturing and housing. I will work with the parks and all other parts of local government for the good of all. I will work with the Blanchester Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Post 179, Blanchester Schools, and all other organizations for the betterment of our community.

I am vested in the Blanchester community deeply. I am the Commander of American Legion Marion Post 179, member of the Board of the Blanchester Chamber of Commerce, secretary for the Blanchester Odd Fellows. member of the Blanchester Rotary Club, member of the Blanchester Church of Christ, member of the Blanchester Senior Center., member of the Blanchester Ham Radio Club, member of the Blanchester Masonic Lodge 191, and member of the Blanchester Eagles 2222.

I am very qualified for the position of Blanchester Village Council. I have been on Blanchester Village Council for two years. I was appointed to this position when a vacancy became available. I served on the Blanchester School Board for 12 years. I served on the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees; I was appointed to this position by Ohio Governor Ted Strickland. I served as a member of Clinton County Hospital Financial Board. I served 12 years on Mail Handler Union Local 304 Executive Board for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

I care deeply about our community and constantly seek to do what is best for all. A vote for Don Gephart is a vote for the betterment of Blanchester. Please vote for Don Gephart

CYNTHIA SUTTON

I am running for re-election to the village council. As a council member, I bring over 36 years’ experience. I am currently Vice Mayor, and Chairman of the Finance and Planning and Zoning Committees.

As Finance Chairman I work toward a balanced budget; this is one of my goals. I have met with all department heads to review their 2020 budget, which we hope to finalize very soon to present to the council for approval. One of our biggest challenges is our lack of an income/earnings tax or other types of additional revenue streams.

As Planning and Zoning Chairman, I work very closely with businesses who want to enlarge and/or remodel. One of my goals is to work with the council and our utility department to work together to resolve issues for businesses interested in locating in Blanchester and home builders who are eager to build new homes. We need to meet the demands and find a more efficient way to help them. We are currently working with the schools which are wanting to install solar arrays at both the high school and Putman Elementary.

Lastly, I want the residents to know our village operating levy is on the ballot this November. It is a renewal and will not increase our taxes. We need this levy to pass so we do not have to cut services.