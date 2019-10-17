Operation Christmas Child coming up

The month of November was proclaimed Operation Christmas Child Month, and the Clinton County commissioners are encouraging community members to take part in the drop-off week from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 to Monday, Nov. 25 (except Saturday, Nov. 23 when hours are noon to 4 p.m.). That week in Clinton County, the drop-off sites for gift-filled shoeboxes are Calvary Baptist Church, 1920 U.S. 22/S.R. 3 west near Wilmington, and Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. in Blanchester. The gifts reach children in need around the world, and things such as school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys are among the main requests by Operation Christmas Child. From left are Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed, Operation Christmas Child area coordinator Barbara Lanctot, and Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty.

The month of November was proclaimed Operation Christmas Child Month, and the Clinton County commissioners are encouraging community members to take part in the drop-off week from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 to Monday, Nov. 25 (except Saturday, Nov. 23 when hours are noon to 4 p.m.). That week in Clinton County, the drop-off sites for gift-filled shoeboxes are Calvary Baptist Church, 1920 U.S. 22/S.R. 3 west near Wilmington, and Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. in Blanchester. The gifts reach children in need around the world, and things such as school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys are among the main requests by Operation Christmas Child. From left are Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed, Operation Christmas Child area coordinator Barbara Lanctot, and Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_oper_shoebox.jpg The month of November was proclaimed Operation Christmas Child Month, and the Clinton County commissioners are encouraging community members to take part in the drop-off week from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 to Monday, Nov. 25 (except Saturday, Nov. 23 when hours are noon to 4 p.m.). That week in Clinton County, the drop-off sites for gift-filled shoeboxes are Calvary Baptist Church, 1920 U.S. 22/S.R. 3 west near Wilmington, and Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. in Blanchester. The gifts reach children in need around the world, and things such as school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys are among the main requests by Operation Christmas Child. From left are Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed, Operation Christmas Child area coordinator Barbara Lanctot, and Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal