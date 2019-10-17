More sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, 2019:

• Bradley Clay, 25, of Ft. Myers, driving under suspension-12 points, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of fictitious registration and failure to control were dismissed.

• Jared Jackson, 38, of Clarksville, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Timothy Whitworth, 48, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Clarence Tucker, 46, of New Vienna, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $20, assessed $270 court costs. The contraband was ordered. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Cody Butler, 37, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Tori Ingles, 19, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Lindsay Hawkins of South Salem, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Gene Kittrell, 59, of Dayton, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension charge was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Salisbury, 41, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Salisbury.

• Mohamed Moulou El Moustaghfir, 20, of Cincinnati, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by El Moustaghfir.

• Billy Carter, 42, of Cleveland, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Carter.

• Dustin Ott, 32, of Grove City, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Ott.

• Ehtan Ray, 25, of Demossville, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Ray.

• David Brown Jr., 43, of Blanchester, assault. Sentencing stayed. Brown was ordered to report to probation.

CORRECTION

In the News Journal’s Oct. 17 municipal court listings, it incorrectly stated Becky Myers, 52, of Blanchester was found guilty of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Myers was found guilty of attempted unauthorized use of property. We apologize for this error.

