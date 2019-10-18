Courthouse celebration Saturday

This 100-percent recycled glass sun catcher is a Clinton County Courthouse centennial souvenir, and they will be available to purchase on Saturday at the celebration at the courthouse. Displaying the amber sun catcher is Clinton County Historical Society Executive Director Shelby Boatman.

The Clinton County Courthouse 100th anniversary celebration is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the courthouse in downtown Wilmington. Various happenings are scheduled during that time frame, including story-telling at 11 a.m., the unveiling of a historical marker at 1 p.m. outdoors on the lawn, and live patriotic vocal music and refreshments at 2 p.m.