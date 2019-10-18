Lots of local Halloween events (scary, and not so)

Does your group or business offer a public Halloween event? Add it to the News Journal’s Facebook post of this story.

CLINTON COUNTY — As the days grow shorter and the trees turn to shades of auburn, local residents will have no shortage of events that’ll have your inner grim grinning ghost coming out to socialize.

Just before the county celebrates Beggar’s Night on Halloween, kids can get an early start on their candy hoarding at one of several events in Wilmington.

Denver Williams Park will be the site of the Parks & Rec’s 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. At this free event, kids can collect their confections from decorated vehicles sponsored by local businesses and organizations at a safe and spirited event.

But if you can’t make it to that, the Children’s Ministry WCC — 909 W. Locust St., Wilmington — will host their own from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

If you have a teen who has decided they’re too old for trick or treating but still wants to dress up, the Wilmington Public Library — 268 N. South St. — is hosting a new event called Teen Masquerade Ball from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Students from grades 6-12 can enjoy dancing, music, and snacks, and are encouraged to dress in costumes or masquerade attire.

Nikia Granger, the teen librarian at the Wilmington Public Library, said the idea was thought up by her teen advisory group — a group consisting of students in the middle school, high school, and Christian Academy.

“They wanted a basic fun event,” said Granger. “Not a Halloween ‘party’, but a Halloween ‘prom’ for them to have fun and dress up for.”

There’ll also be an open poll for the teens and tweens to take part in where they’ll choose which of their peers really “dressed to impress.”

For those who have a tiny terror (also known as toddlers), Main Street Wilmington will be hosting their Halloween Hoopla again from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Murphy Theatre, 50 W. Main St. The small spooky scary skeletons will be able to enjoy spooky cartoons, crafts and treats at Wilmington’s famous theatre at the free event. All children must be accompanied by a person age 15 or older.

This one will be slightly different from their first one last year, according to Darcy Reynolds of Main Street Wilmington. There will be more face painters and instead of one movie, there will be a continuous showing of cartoons.

“We had a good response last year especially since it was kind of tailor-made for little kids,” said Reynolds.

Speaking of the Murphy, for those wanting to do the “Time Warp” again, the Dayton Affair returns with their screening of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with doors opening at 11 p.m., Oct. 26. To get a good seat and a guarantee to get in, the Murphy recommends pre-ordering tickets as soon as possible at themurphytheatre.org . With newly designed merchandise for sale and costume contests — regular and Rocky-themed — it’ll be easy to have a good time.

If you’re wanting something more relaxed that celebrates fall festivities, the First Christian Church — 120 Columbus St., Wilmington — will host their 9th Annual Holy Ghost Wiener Roast from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. The free family fall festival will have games, food — including the wiener roast, and prizes. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume.

“I think what draws people in is that it allows people to celebrate with the family especially those without a lot of resources. It’s intended to be an outreach to the community with the only agenda is to have a good time in the fall,” said Pastor Tom Stephenson.

The new group Friends of Galvin Park will host “Pumpkin Perch in the Park” at the Wilmington City park (Smith Place hill) that’s located across from the Wilmington Public Library. Attendees are asked to bring a carved pumpkin along with an LED light or glow sticks to the event scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

If you don’t have a light, one will be provided. Glow sticks will be placed inside the pumpkins to create a jack-o-lanterns effect.

A Wilmington College sorority is anticipating bringing 25 carved pumpkins to Pumpkin Perch, so that’s a good start. Children can wear kids-friendly costumes. Pumpkin Perch is free.

Check out the annual Fun Park & Corn Maze at Pot-Luck Greenhouse with all sorts of fun and games for the kids including hayrides and the indoor fun area at 6555 W. State Route 73 near Wilmington.

Schappacher Farms gives locals the chance to pick out their own pumpkins from their patch, enjoy free hayrides, a corn maze, and more. The event ends on Sunday, Oct. 27, going from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3068 West State Route 73 near Wilmington.

Also lasting until Oct. 27, Bonnybrook Farms in Clarksville will host their Fall Farm Days which will also consist of pumpkin picking, a corn maze, and includes attendees to pet and farm animals, pony rides, various games and their Adventure Wagon Ride. The ride will have folks meet colorful characters who’ll tell tales of Ohio’s yesteryears. For more info and ticket prices, visit bonnybrookfarms.com.

Get ‘Twisted’

But what if you’re one of those who just like to get a straight-up frightening experience? Brimstone Haunt and Twisted Trails offer their services for that.

Twisted Trails at 5719 W. State Route 73, will give guests an extra dosage of scares during their Extreme Night on Oct. 24. The night will have the guests test their courage with limited visibility as they encounter a few interactive challenges while trying to make it out of the woods.

The night will have attendees encountering strong language, separation from their group, and they may get dirty, wet and maybe moved or touched by the “scare staff.” More info about Twisted Trails can be found at twistertrailshaunt.com.

Brimstone Haunt, lasting through Oct. 26, gives locals three different opportunities to get frightened. Their haunted hayride will give attendees a chance to see the accursed field and hear of the event to occur in the corn. The Forgotten Forest dares its guests to enter and explore the haunted forest. Their newest attraction, Psychosis, should pull you further from reality in a terrifying way. For more information visit brimstonehaunt.com

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_images-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Does your group or business offer a public Halloween event? Add it to the News Journal’s Facebook post of this story.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574