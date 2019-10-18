City of Wilmington leaf pickup begins Oct. 28

WILMINGTON –The City of Wilmington will begin its Leaf Pickup Program on Monday, Oct. 28, weather permitting.

City workers will begin picking up leaves in the Southwest Quadrant of the city and will proceed clockwise through neighborhoods.

Crews will spend approximately one to two weeks in each quadrant. The quadrants are defined as:

Southwest Quadrant

South of W. Main St./West of S. South St. (Southridge, Timber Glen, Truesdell)

Northwest Quadrant

North of W. Main St./West of N. South St. (Lakewood,McDermott Village, Wilmington High School)

Northeast Quadrant

North of E. Main St./East of N. South St. (N. Lincoln, N.Walnut, Denver Edition, Rombach Ave.)

Southeast Quadrant

South of E. Main St./East of S. South St. (Wilmington College, Southeast Neighborhood)

Please note

Leaves should be raked to the edge of the curb (between the curb and sidewalk).

Do not rake your leaves into the street. Leaves in the street contaminate stormwater runoff and also block catch basins and cause flooding.

Please remove branches, rocks, trash and other debris from leaf piles. Branches and other debris mixed in with the leaves damage the equipment and will create delays in the collection process.

Please have all portable basketball rims removed from street edge and curb line to expedite the collection process.

The city is making two rounds through each quadrant. Leaves in the alleys will be picked up at the end of the second round. Inclement weather will affect the pickup schedule, so changes in the schedule are likely to occur.

The most up-to-date information can be found on the City of Wilmington website at www.wilmingtonoh.org or contact the Streets Department at 937-382-6339.

