Clinton County eateries inspected

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 25. Follow-up. Facility has hats, beard nets, and is using timers for the pizzas on the racks — dough has time in cornmeal in pan; facility has time in lieu of temperature posted on side of soda cooler; pizza sauces/dipping sauces timed. Thank you!

Dough room needs more cleaning; gnats flying around. Dirt/debris on floor. This area needs better cleaning procedures. Hot water heater leaking water.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 23.

• Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester, Sept. 26. Four previous violations corrected. Thank you! There is no one currently at this facility with their Manager Certification. Employee and manager stated that employee is enrolled in class currently and is working toward getting Manager Certification. Cooks in kitchen with facial hair working without beard nets; other gentleman had buzz cut with no hat. Ceiling in walk-in cooler has mildew on it. Inside of chicken prep cooler has liquid in bottom of it; when you open the door, the water spills on the floor. Front of hood grill has paint coming off and grease running down the front.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 24.

• Max & Erma’s, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, Sept. 25. Five previous violations corrected. Thank you!

Critical: Garlic butter in walk-in cooler was dated use by Sept. 24. Lemons and oranges in the bar were dated use by Sept. 24.

There were gnats flying around the ice machine area and the salad/sandwich prep area. Wall behind handwashing sink by dish area was dirty. Plumbing under dishwasher leaking/dripping, creating water puddle on the floor. Ice build-up in walk-in freezer on shelving unit, food product and on condenser line.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 23.

• Blanchester Theatre, 115 E. Main St., Blanchester, Sept. 20. Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Hair restraints unavailable. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Floor tiles are cracked/damaged between popcorn machine and door.

• Engine House Pizza, 134 Main St., New Vienna, Sept. 20. Follow-up. Critical: Ham 43°F, tomatoes 43°F (2-door prep cooler). Person in Charge stated will adjust and monitor.

Front door does not self-close. Water accumulated in bottom of 2-door and 3-door prep coolers. Tape on seal of Frigidaire freezer. Ceiling lights (2) nonworking in kitchen. Walls damaged in hall leading to soda bib storage area. Floor damaged in soda bib storage area. Ceiling damaged from previous water leak in kitchen. Floor in men’s restroom damaged. Back storage area walls are crumbling.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester, Sept. 26. Received complaint “regarding grill cook not wearing beard net, waitress not wearing hair net and wall is dirty between booth and the wall.” Spoke with manager regarding complaint. Not sure what pole is except maybe on tables. Tables are stationary, pole holding them up. Some are dirty around pole.

Grill cook has facial hair with no beard net.

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington, Oct. 3. Two previous violations corrected. Thank you! Several refrigeration units/freezer units missing front/bottom covers. (3rd Notice.)

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, Oct. 3. All previous violations have been corrected.

