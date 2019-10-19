A grand centennial tour: Celebrating courthouse’s 100th anniversary

Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers.

Citizens packed the Clinton County Common Pleas courtroom as local officials, including County Engineer Jeff Linkous, spoke about the courthouse’s history on Saturday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0120-1.jpg Citizens packed the Clinton County Common Pleas courtroom as local officials, including County Engineer Jeff Linkous, spoke about the courthouse’s history on Saturday. Tom Barr | News Journal

Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0152-1.jpg Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers. Tom Barr | News Journal

Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0113-1.jpg Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers. Tom Barr | News Journal

Citizens packed the Clinton County Common Pleas courtroom as local officials, including County Engineer Jeff Linkous, spoke about the courthouse’s history on Saturday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0122-1.jpg Citizens packed the Clinton County Common Pleas courtroom as local officials, including County Engineer Jeff Linkous, spoke about the courthouse’s history on Saturday. Tom Barr | News Journal

Danni Riley, 13, takes the bench during the open house Saturday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0116-1.jpg Danni Riley, 13, takes the bench during the open house Saturday. Tom Barr | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0118-1.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal

Citizens packed the Clinton County Common Pleas courtroom as local officials, including County Engineer Jeff Linkous, spoke about the courthouse’s history on Saturday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0125-1.jpg Citizens packed the Clinton County Common Pleas courtroom as local officials, including County Engineer Jeff Linkous, spoke about the courthouse’s history on Saturday. Tom Barr | News Journal

Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0127-1.jpg Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers. Tom Barr | News Journal

Kellan Stead, age 2, enthusiastically presides over court during the open house Saturday at the courthouse celebration. He was there with his mom, Katie Bailey.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0141-1.jpg Kellan Stead, age 2, enthusiastically presides over court during the open house Saturday at the courthouse celebration. He was there with his mom, Katie Bailey. Tom Barr | News Journal

Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0143-1.jpg Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers. Tom Barr | News Journal

Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0144-1.jpg Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers. Tom Barr | News Journal

Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0146-1.jpg Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers. Tom Barr | News Journal

Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0150-1.jpg Attendees at Saturday’s open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clinton County Courthouse explored and learned about the courthouse’s history through displays and from volunteers. Tom Barr | News Journal

Shelby Boatman, left, and sister Molly Boatman greet visitors on behalf of the Clinton County Historical Society.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0151-1.jpg Shelby Boatman, left, and sister Molly Boatman greet visitors on behalf of the Clinton County Historical Society. Tom Barr | News Journal

Kellan Stead, age 2, enthusiastically presides over court during the open house Saturday at the courthouse celebration. He was there with his mom, Katie Bailey.