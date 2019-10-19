Going strong at 100: Celebrating courthouse’s centennial, unveiling historical marker

Approximately 150 people gather outside the Clinton County Courthouse Saturday for the afternoon portion of events celebrating the building’s centennial.
Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods welcomes around 150 attendees to the outdoor portion of the Saturday ceremonies.
Matthew Byrne, who is running as a Republican candidate for 12th District Court of Appeals judge, and family at the outdoor ceremony.
County Commissioner Mike McCarty introduces special guests as, right, commissioners Brenda Woods and Kerry Steed look on.
A representative of U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers’ office presents a proclamation.
State Sen. Bob Peterson presents a proclamation in honor of the courthouse’s centennial.
Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Rudduck introduces the guest speaker.
Keynote speaker Daniel Buckley talks about the history of the facility and of courts of Clinton County.
Clinton County Commissioners unveil the Ohio historical marker.
The two-sided Ohio historical marker now stands proudly in front of the courthouse.
