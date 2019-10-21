Newton named state’s Masonic Grand Master

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio is announced Keith W. Newton of Wilmington was elected the 164th Grand Master during its 210th Annual Meeting in Marietta.

The Grand Lodge was organized in Ohio in 1808 and today serves 70,000 members.

As Grand Master, Newton serves as its chief executive officer for the next year.

Freemasonry is “a worldwide brotherhood of good men who unite to improve themselves, enjoy each other’s company, and do good in the world.”

In Ohio, Newton will oversee a network of 450 lodges and a philanthropic program that includes care for seniors, scholarships, continuing education for teachers, charitable relief for members, and financial assistance to Special Olympics Ohio. Its fraternal program brings together men from all walks of life for mutual support, social programs and community service.

Professionally, Newton is Director of Engine Services for Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., a company that specializes in aircraft leasing.

He and his wife, Sharon, have three daughters and six grandchildren.

As they travel in Ohio this year, Sharon plans to promote her charitable interest in “Sleep in Heavenly Peace.” This charity provides children with comfortable and reliable beds to sleep in every night. Their motto is, “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”

At the Annual Meeting, Newton announced that his theme for the year is, “Step into the Light” — the light of knowledge, faith, and love as taught in Freemasonry.

His position as Grand Master represents the culmination of a journey that began when he was a boy in the Order of DeMolay. He became a Master Mason in 1996 and served as Master of his lodge in 2001 and 2007. He then served as a district and state officer for the last twelve years.

He likes to end all his visits with a call to, “live simply, love generously, care deeply, and speak kindly.”

