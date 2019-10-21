Posted on by

More perspectives of courthouse 100th anniversary

Common Pleas Judge Tim Rudduck shares stories during the 100th anniversary celebration of the Clinton County Courthouse on Saturday.

Joann Chamberlin relates historical information from the courthouse’s 100 years.


Duane Weyand, right, and Pat Haley visit with other attendees at the event.


Gathering at Saturday’s event are, from left, Kelly Hopkins, State Sen. Bob Peterson, Commissioner Mike McCarty, County Engineer Jeff Linkous and Sheriff Ralph Fizer.


Adding music to Saturday’s celebration.


The courthouse from the corner.


Kay Fisher and Tim Rudduck talk on the courthouse stairs.


The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus.


