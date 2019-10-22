Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 2. Received complaint Oct. 1, “claims illness after eating, diarrhea about an hour after eating. Also claims employees not washing hands after handling money, pickup up food off floor and returning from outside.” Investigated complaint Oct. 2. Discussed complaint with shift manager. he was not aware of any customer complaints. No employees have been sick. Manager stated employees receive training with food safety. A time of visit observed manager not wash hands after handling money before placing trays of pizza into oven. Discussed importance of when to wash hands with manager. Recommend review and/or handwash training to staff. No other complaints submitted at this time.

Note: Concerns at time of visit: Employee was not wearing hair restraint/beard net on facial hair while handling pizza. Corrected.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 23.

• Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington, Oct. 8. Verification demonstrating employees have been informed of illness reporting requirements unavailable. Butter sauce, garlic butter sauce and shredded cheese labels state discard Oct. 7 at closing. Person in Charge discarded and corrected.

Certification in food protection for manager unavailable. Procedures for responding to vomit and diarrhea incidents unavailable. Handwashing sign unavailable in women’s restroom. Boxes of sausage and cookies on floor in walk-in freezer. Several ceiling light bulbs nonworking in kitchen. Shelving in kitchen has food debris and/or dust accumulations. Shelving unit (next to chemical shelf) is dirty and cracked. Men’s restroom needs cleaning attention. Mattresses/box springs stored next to supply shed.

Follow-up: Oct. 29.

• Flagway, 373 W. Washington St., Sabina, Oct. 4. Critical: Bottles of peroxide and soap stored above food items on rack. Person in Charge relocated and corrected.

Boxes of chips stored on floor. Light bulbs nonworking throughout food areas and sales floor. Cove trim tile not secure and wall damaged near kitchen exit door and restrooms hallway. Old connection from mounted TV above food prep table has dust accumulations.

• Majestic Springs Golf Club, 1631 Todds Fork Road, Wilmington, Oct. 9. Soap dispenser at kitchen hand sink nonworking. Person in Charge has other soap available for handwashing. Corner of wall in kitchen and equipment room is damaged. Cove trim is not secured to wall near oven. Light set missing shield above food cooler.

• Brown’s Distributors, 100 E. Main St., Martinsville, Oct. 9.Critical: Black residues accumulated inside icemaking machine. Person in Charge to clean and sanitize. Steak hoagie 130°F, pizza 130°F (must be maintained at 135°F or above). Packages of bacon, sausage, etc. (raw meat) stored above gallons of milk and tea. Corrected.

Self-closure missing on exit door/front door. Door trim/seal missing/damaged at front door. Light nonworking in reach-in freezer (retail). Wood panel in walk-in cooler needs to be removed or repaired to be smooth, nonabsorbent and easy to clean.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 23.

• General Denver, 81 W. Main St., Wilmington, Oct. 8. Wait staff participating in food handling activities not wearing hair restraints. Residential microwaves (2) used in kitchen. Ceiling light (bulbs) nonworking in kitchen and hallway/dry stock areas. Dust accumulated on ceiling in kitchen (near window AC unit).

• Denver Elementary, 291 Lorish Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 8. Ceiling of walk-in cooler covering peeling off and hanging down. Flooring under dishwasher is coming apart.

• East End Elementary, 769 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 8. Everything looks good. Thank you!

• McCoy’s Catering Service, 280 W. Curry Road, Wilmington, Oct. 8. Everything looks good. Thank you.

• Yamato Steakhouse, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 8. All previous violations corrected. Thank you!

• Spillway Lodge, 623 Old State Road, Clarksville, Oct. 8. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Duchess Shoppe, 2495 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 9. All employees must have verification available that they know when to report illness.

• Farmhouse Deli & More, 405 E. Washington St., Sabina, Oct. 9. Everything looks good!

• Clinton County Jail, 1645 Davids Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 10. Everything looks good. Thank you!

