WC students to speak on travel experiences

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College students Ashley Dailey and Trisha Seckel will be talking about their experiences in Belize, while Emma Marks and Julio Olivarez will be presenting about their time in Japan and the Netherlands at an Isaac Harvey event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 in the Meetinghouse.

Tanya Maus and Nancy McCormick will be talking about their trip to Japan, and attendees will also hear from students who went on the Lobby Weekend.

WC students Emma Marks and Julio Olivarez (pictured fourth and fifth from the left, respectively) pose with students interns from around the world this summer at the Asian Rural Institute in Japan. They will speak on their experience as summer interns on an organic farm. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_EmmaJulioothers.jpeg WC students Emma Marks and Julio Olivarez (pictured fourth and fifth from the left, respectively) pose with students interns from around the world this summer at the Asian Rural Institute in Japan. They will speak on their experience as summer interns on an organic farm. Courtesy photo