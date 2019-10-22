More WPD reports: Shoplifted items found, woman arrested; person overdoses, revived with Narcan

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 7:08 p.m. on Oct. 20, police received a report of shoplifting at a Rombach Avenue store. According to the report, sheriff’s deputies had the suspect’s vehicle on Accommodation Road and there were items belonging to the store inside. WPD officers met the deputies who advised they had arrested a 19-year-old Washington Court House female for having needles and she stated a 50-year-old male — also from Washington Court House — had walked away to get gas. The stolen items — $788 worth of miscellaneous clothing/household items — were returned to the store. Deputies found a set of knives and a phone charging box in the vehicle. The items were later returned to the store from which they were stolen.

• Police and emergency services responded to a reported overdose at 12:36 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the 900 block of West Main Street. A male was found lying in the doorway, partly outside, with labored breathing. The officer did a chin tilt to make the victim’s breathing a little better. Police asked a 63-year-old male who the victim was and the male stated he didn’t know, then said it was a 42-year-old male. The older male said he did not know the victim was at his house and did not know who called 911. Two knives were removed from the victim’s pocket and left on the kitchen floor. The squad arrived, gave the victim Narcan and he responded. The officer helped the victim get on the cot and then cleared the scene.

• At 11:51 p.m. on Oct. 19, police responded to the 1-99 block of Reba Drive on a burglary report. A 24-year-old female resident advised a 27-year-old male broke the lock on her door. She also advised the suspect “swallowed a bottle of pills, she believes it is Zoloft.” She said she barricaded the door with the couch, but the suspect had kicked the door in and moved the couch. There was visible damage to the door, according to the report, causing it to no longer function and lock/shut properly. The victim advised the suspect kicked the door in, and came over to the kitchen where she and another subject were sitting. The suspect then grabbed a pill bottle prescribed to himself, and “pops” all of the pills. The victim advised the bottle was full, and that he took all 42 prescribed pills, then left.

• At 8:26 a.m. on Oct. 20, a 70-year-old male reported someone attempted to pry open the door to his business on Creekside Drive, causing permanent damage to it. The report valued the damage at $900.

• At 10:07 a.m. on Oct. 19, an 84-year-old male reported unknown subject(s) broke the storm window and attempted to pry the rear door of his business on East Locust Street.

• At 6:17 p.m. on Oct. 18, a 29-year-old female reported being the victim of a hit-skip, after being struck by a red truck on South South Street. Police spoke with a male subject who advised he was traveling north on South South Street and was stopped at the intersection of Sugartree Street. A red pickup that was possibly an early 2000s model was in the left turn lane. Once the light turned green, the victim began to cross the street from West Sugartree to East Sugartree. The truck then turned, striking the victim and knocking her down. The truck then stopped but proceeded on. The male subject advised he stopped and made sure the victim was OK. Police later spoke with the driver of a red pickup truck that was on station to provide a written statement. They obtained two statements, one from the driver — a 41-year-old Jamestown male — and the passenger — the driver’s step-son. Police observed a scratch mark in square patterns that “run up and down the fender which could be from a zipper on clothing.” According to the report, upon looking at the damage, it appeared the truck was already completing its turn and the pedestrian ran into the side of the fender. “The damage is more toward the rear of the fender and not the front of the fender indicating someone in the roadway,” the report states. The driver states that there was nobody in the crosswalk at the time he was making his turn. He advised that this female was arguing with someone and just walked right into his truck. The step-son also stated that there was nobody in the crosswalk. The damage was on the right front fender. The driver stated they were heading west on Sugartree Street turning left onto South South St. heading southbound. He further stated that after this person ran into their truck, he proceeded to pull over on South South Street to get out of traffic’s way. He advised the female got up and began walking away in the opposite direction with the person she was arguing with.

• At 4:22 a.m. on Oct. 18, police received a report of a male subject attempting to break-in through his rear window at the 400 block of South Mulberry Street. While responding, the caller advised the male subject was departing. Upon arrival, the officer patrolled the area but did not locate anyone in the area. Contact was made with the caller and his screen had been removed from the window. No damages were reported, nothing was taken and the screen was put back into place. No further action was taken.

• At 11:57 a.m. on Oct. 16, police responded to Clinton Memorial Hospital on the report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, police could hear a 19-year-old male shouting expletives at the medical staff. The officer advised him to either cease his actions or be arrested for disorderly conduct. He was later escorted off the premise.

• At 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, police responded to a two-vehicle accident around the 1-99 block of West Sugartree Street. An officer spoke with the parties involved. A 36-year-old female said that she was driving south on Mulberry Street and stopped for the stop sign and then pulled out and was hit. A 62-year-old male said that he was driving west on Sugartree Street and stopped and when he pulled out, he got hit by the other car. They both initially said that they had each stopped. After speaking with the male some more, he said that he was pretty sure that he stopped, but wasn’t certain now. The female maintained that she did come to a stop before proceeding through the intersection. Police advised them both that there was a camera at a business on Sugartree Street and they would attempt to get footage from it tomorrow and get back with them. Upon watching the footage, it showed the male stop at the stop sign and then proceed into the intersection and shows the female come through the intersection without stopping and get struck by the male’s vehicle. The video footage shows the female at fault for the accident.

• At 7:36 p.m. on Oct. 14, a 25-year-old male reported his YETI Roadie cooler from the 300 block of Howard Street.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_WPD-Badge-10.jpg