Murphy Theatre to enter ‘Time Warp’ of ‘Rocky Horror’

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre will host the “Time Warp Dance” on Main Street at 11 p.m. Saturday, followed by fun and games on stage. At midnight will be the annual showing of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Shadowcast live by The Dayton Affair!

Dress up as your favorite character for the costume contest and spend the evening with friends.

Please plan to arrive a little early to avoid lines at the doors and bag search; no large bags will be permitted into the theatre.

Yes, The Dayton Affair will be selling survival kits — they will be $1.50 or four for $5 (this is the same pricing for small merch including pins, magnets and keychains, all of which can be purchased at the show). The theatre will not allow outside kits in an effort to control rice and props that might cause damage to the theatre.

The Murphy Theatre will open for ticket sales at 10 p.m. Saturday Get your advance tickets and reserve your seat now by contacting the Murphy Theatre at 937-382-3643, go to www.themurphytheatre.org or go to its Facebook page.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_rocky.jpg