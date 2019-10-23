CCSO reports: Woman with heroin caught after foot pursuit, arrested; domestic incidents

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 21-year-old Wilmington female for alleged aggravated drug possession after narcotics were found during a traffic stop on Mill Street, Martinsville, at 8:57 p.m. on Oct. 19. According to the report, the traffic stop commenced because deputies discovered the owner of the vehicle had a warrant after running her license plate. When the vehicle came to a stop, the deputy observed the suspect exiting the vehicle and ran around to the front of it. The deputy yelled at her to stop but she continued to run. During the pursuit, the deputy observed an object in the suspect’s hand. The short foot pursuit ended when the deputy caught up to her, grabbed hold her hair which made her stop, and placed her in handcuffs. The report indicates she attempted to slip the left handcuff off her wrist. The identification on her turned out to be false. Deputies spoke with the front seat passenger — an 18-year-old Jamestown male — who said he didn’t know why she ran and that they had only met for the first time earlier that day. He advised the driver picked him up approximately an hour earlier in Martinsville and “they drove around on the back roads south of Martinsville for approximately one hour with the intention of having sex.” He stated he didn’t know the driver’s full name but only knew her by a certain name. The suspect was later transported to the Clinton County Jail. While inspecting the vehicle, deputies discovered a purple bag with metal spoon and plastic straw, suspected heroin, and two hypodermic syringes.

• At 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 21, a 64-year-old Sabina female reported “ongoing marital issues and that she’s the victim of domestic violence.” No injuries were reported but the woman’s husband is indicated as a suspect. The incident took place at their residence on U.S. 22.

• At 2 p.m. on Oct. 21, a 54-year-old Wilmington male reported that he was assaulted by his juvenile step-son. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries and that it took place at a McGuinn Road residence in Wilmington, Union Township.

