Clinton County judge hands down jail sentences, fines

WILMINGTON — Michael Shelton, 34, of Xenia, was sentenced for an August hit-skip incident during which police say he pointed a gun at occupants of another vehicle.

The News Journal reported in August that the license plate on Shelton’s 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck had been photographed by a shopper in the Wilmington Wal-Mart parking lot and then provided to police; the shopper had stated that the driver was acting suspiciously before he drove off.

Sometime after the vehicle left Wilmington, the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report of a hit-skip accident involving the same pickup truck — during which the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the occupants in the vehicle that was struck — on US 68 in Clinton County, according to the OSHP Wilmington Post.

Shelton was arrested as he pulled into his driveway in Xenia by Xenia police officers, and he was found in possession of a Glock 23 40-caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with live ammunition.

According to the Clinton County Municipal Court disposition report, Shelton was found guilty of failing to stop after an accident and aggravated menacing. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail (60 days suspended), his operator’s license suspended from Oct. 17, 2019 to Oct. 17, 2020, fined $1,250, and assessed $270 court costs. Shelton must also write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

Additional charges of improperly handling a firearm, O.V.I. and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18, 2019:

• Lynzie Brown, 33, of Wilmington, four counts of theft, two counts of trespassing, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, and drug instrument possession, sentenced to 1,140 days in jail (1,032 days suspended), fined $3,000, assessed $945 court costs. Brown must have no contact with the victims, must commit no further offenses for two years, complete supervised probation, and pay $796.66 in restitution. Three additional theft charges, five additional trespassing charges, and a drug paraphernalia charge were dismissed.

• Lyle Ruggles, 37, of Wilmington, two counts of assault, two counts of theft, sentenced to 435 days in jail (416 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $540. Ruggles must have no contact with the victims, must commit no further offenses or reside in the county for eight years, and pay $426.91 in restitution.

• Billie Shoemaker, 41, of Wilmington, theft, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 270 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $270 court costs. Shoemaker must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for four years, and complete non-reporting probation. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia and drug instrument possession were dismissed.

• Amanda Falvey, 40, of Wilmington, possession of level 3/4/5 drugs, O.V.I., sentenced to 360 days in jail (357 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Oct. 15, 2019 to Oct. 15, 2020, fined $1,575, assessed $270 court costs. Falvey must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Oct. 30, 2019. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, registration violation, marked lanes violation, and wrong plates violation were dismissed.

• Jennifer Chestnut, 39, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from July 18, 2019 to July 18, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Operator’s license destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 1. Chestnut will be released to supervised probation at the next court date. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Darren Dotson, 20, of O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Oct. 17, 2019 to Oct. 17, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Doston must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Operator’s license destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 2, 2019. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Heather Younker, 42, of Port William, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail, sentenced to $2,000, assessed $270 court costs. Younker must write a letter of apology to the victims, have no contact with them, and pay $103 in restitution.

• Chase Hall, 25, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (50 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge, complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and complete non-reporting probation for two years. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Anthony Curtis, 47, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Curtis must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated.

• Maudy Jackson, 53, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Jackson must complete a three-day non-residential intervention program and complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Additional charges of O.V.I., driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and a traffic control device violation were dismissed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_gavel-pic-5.jpg Shelton https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Shelton.jpg Shelton

Hit-skip driver must serve 30 days, fined

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574