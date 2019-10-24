Queen Byrd, King Huff reign at East Clinton Homecoming

Kiya Byrd was crowned Queen and Mason Huff was crowned King during East Clinton’s Homecoming last Friday night in Lees Creek. In the photo, from left to right, sophomore attendants Preston Pauley and Arwen Griffith; King Huff and Queen Byrd; senior attendants John Cline, Jestiny Hughes, Wyatt Riddle, Emma Malone; 2018 Queen Megan Stewart; senior attendants Caden Stewart, Kori Kyle, Tristan Burkitt, Mersadees Gulley; junior attendants Branson Smith, Alexis Taylor; freshman attendants Ethan Kessler and Trinity Bain.

