Pumpkin fun: Blan FFA at Continental Manor

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester FFA took a trip to Continental Manor nursing home on Oct. 16.

The FFA group of five taught the large group of 26 all kinds of fun facts about pumpkins.

The FFA brought materials to make pumpkins; each person there got six strips of orange construction paper. They got to choose what color of paper they wanted to use to make their pumpkin and were instructed to make them look like a snowflake.

FFA members came around and helped them with their paper strips as well as staple the ends together. Lastly, the nursing home members choose how many vines they wanted on their pumpkins and members helped them with this.

After pumpkin-making fun, Blanchester FFA students passed out Hershey Kisses candy since Halloween is right around the corner.

The Blanchester FFA thanks Continental Manor for allowing us to come and do these awesome activities!

Ashleigh Osborn, Blanchester FFA Vice President of Communities, hands out candy to residents. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_IMG-2366.jpg Ashleigh Osborn, Blanchester FFA Vice President of Communities, hands out candy to residents. Courtesy photo