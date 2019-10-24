Fall paving: 37 Wilmington streets to be repaved starting Monday thru mid-November

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced commencement of its fall 2019 street paving program, according to Director of Public Service Brian Shidaker.

On Oct. 18, the Board of Control awarded a contract for the 2019 Street Improvement Program. This program marks the third stage of a multi-year street rehabilitation program for the city, originally designed to tackle substantial deferred maintenance issues.

This year, the program focuses on the southwest and southeast quadrants of the City and includes both street resurfacing and crack sealing.

The first phase of the contract will begin on Monday, Oct. 28 and will continue through mid-November, weather permitting.

A second phase will commence in the spring, with an anticipated completion date before June 2020.

The contract for the street improvement project was awarded to Fillmore Construction. Through this contract, the following streets are scheduled for partial or total full-surface repaving: Short Street, Josephine Street, S. Mulberry Street, Spring Street, Crestview Avenue, Sparta Avenue, Sylvan Drive, Woodland Drive, Wood Street, Sugartree Street, Westmoor Drive, Garden Circle, Easy Street, Glenwood Circle, Piedmont Street, Timber Lane, Wall Street, Hawley Avenue, Langdon Avenue, Truesdell Street, Clark Street, Fife Avenue, Linton Avenue, Reardon Avenue, Douglas Street, Short Street, Faculty Place, Elm Street, Lawnview Drive, S. Walnut Street, College Street, Center Street, Creekside Drive, John Street, Quaker Way, Alumni Circle, and Darbyshire Drive.

In addition, the contract includes crack sealing treatment to approximately 50 city streets.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near the work zones.

Questions regarding the projects may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service at 937- 382-6509.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Wilmington-new-logo-3.jpg