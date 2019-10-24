Men’s chorus presents veterans program

The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus will present its seventh annual Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 in the Wilmington Church of Christ. The men will be joined by the “Boogie Woogie” ladies’ group, which is always a crowd-pleaser. This is a free concert, honoring veterans, all military and first-responders. Located at 909 W. Locust St. in Wilmington, there is plenty of parking at the back of the church. That’s also where the main entrance to the church is located.

