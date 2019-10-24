More municipal court decisions handed down

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18, 2019:

• Melinda Wise, 36, of Wilmington, misuse of 911, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Wise must write a letter of apology to the Wilmington police dispatch, must commit no further offenses for one year, and complete non-reporting offenses.

• Justin Faulkner, 35, of New Vienna, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Faulkner must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge was dismissed.

• Brian Applegate, 40, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail, $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Biran must pay $55 in restitution to SRWW Joint Fire District.

• Robert McKinney, 32, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. McKinney must pay $55 in restitution to SRWW Joint Fire District.

• Jack Steed, 45, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (17 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Heather Sheets, 35, of Sabina, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 30 days in jail (21 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. Sheets must commit no further for two years.

• Joshua Valind, 31, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Valind must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated.

• Kyren McCotter, 20, of Fairborn, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. McCotter must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Gerald Barrett, 34, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Lynzie Grooms, 33, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A seat belt violation, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-financial, and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Arlena Minnear, 28, of Hillsboro, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Anthony Camp, 57, of New Vienna, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. A drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

• Tyrone Huston, 29, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A no tail lights violation was dismissed.

• Marcena Goldsmith, 54, of Wilmington, assault, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Troy Holmes, 23, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, going 69 in a 50 mph speed zone, fined $300, assessed $35 court costs.

• Mathew Seyfang, 24, of Chillicothe, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The cast was waived by Seyfang.

• Kevin Birchall, 22, of Mentor, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Birchall.

• Latoya Short, 18, of Kittshill, drug possession, fined $90, assessed $145 court costs. The case was waived by Short.

• Cerik Lewis, 27, of Dayton, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Lewis.

• Amber Frazier, 34, of Hillsboro, having an open container in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Frazier.

• Melinda Smith, 45, of New Concord, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Smith.

• Ashley Reed, 19, of Fayetteville, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Reed.

• Adam Meyers, 25, of Bellbrook, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Meyers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_gavel-pic-6.jpg