Grants available for groups serving youth; Lucas Fund, CCF accepting applications

The Robert E. Lucas Memorial Fund is calling for grant applications from Clinton County nonprofit organizations that serve children and youth.

The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2020 and can be found on the Clinton County Foundation website www.clintoncountyohiofoundation.org or on the Foundation’s Facebook page.

“The Lucas advisory committee is searching for programs and projects that depend on collaboration and will inspire creative approaches to our toughest issues surrounding Clinton County children and adolescents,” said Jan Blohm, Clinton County Foundation director.

“There is emphasis placed on expanded programs, new ideas, fresh programs,” said Blohm. “Those who have been awarded Lucas Fund grants in the past are invited to apply, but these programs must demonstrate some new components, either in the way they will operate, the population they will serve or the programs are expanded or improved.

The Lucas Fund is one of many that are part of the Clinton County Foundation. In 2019, the Lucas committee selected 6 grantees including East Clinton Band Boosters, Wilmington Parks and Recreation, Tecumseh Council Boy Scouts, Little Hearts Big Smiles, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the Southern Ohio Educational Center.

Two scholarships were committed to Blanchester High School graduates.

Dr. Robert Lucas was an educator, business leader and community organizer. He served as superintendent of Princeton City Schools and was one of the founders of the Clinton County Foundation.

He created the Clinton County Leadership Institute, directed Downtown Wilmington and the Chamber of Commerce. He served as president of the Ohio PTA and as a supervisor for the Ohio Department of Education.

“He was an amazing person and did so much for education and our community,” said Blohm. “He had a vision, drive and enthusiasm that not many have. If it weren’t for Bob Lucas, the Denver Hotel and the Murphy Theatre — those great Wilmington institutions, would not have been preserved.”

The fund was established to ensure his legacy and continue his commitment to Clinton County. Donors may make gifts or bequests to the Lucas Fund or other Clinton County Funds by contacting the Clinton County Foundation at 937-566-1634.

“It is great when others are motivated to give to causes that truly matter here in Clinton County. That’s what a community foundation does,” commented Blohm.

Grant seekers should check out the Lucas Fund brochure and application for criteria and restrictions. Find these on the website and Facebook page for the Foundation.

Questions about the funding opportunity may be directed to the Clinton County Foundation/Jan Blohm at 937-566-1634 or blohmj74@gmail.com.

Lucas Fund, CCF accepting applications