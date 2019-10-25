PRIDE of Wilmington excels

WILMINGTON — For the 28th time in school history, the 100-member PRIDE of Wilmington Marching Band has qualified for the Ohio Music Education Association State Marching Band Finals.

The band performed Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Kettering Classic Invitational where they received second place in Class A, Outstanding Percussion in Class A, and an overall rating of a “I” which qualifies the band to perform at state finals.

The band will continue to perform in competition at Turpin High School, OMEA State Finals, and Bands of America Grand Nationals which is held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.