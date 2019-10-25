Kool Kids and history bits at Wilmington Public Library

The Kool Kids Book Club celebrated their reading of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by being sorted into Hogwarts houses, making their magic wands, and eating chocolate frogs at the Wilmington Public Library on Thursday. Next month the club will be reading “Howl’s Moving Castle”; copies can be picked up at the library along with more information about the Kool Kids Club.

The Kool Kids Book Club celebrated their reading of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by being sorted into Hogwarts houses, making their magic wands, and eating chocolate frogs at the Wilmington Public Library on Thursday. Next month the club will be reading “Howl’s Moving Castle”; copies can be picked up at the library along with more information about the Kool Kids Club.

Shelby Boatman, Executive Director of the Clinton County Historical Society, tells local kids about interesting bits of county history at History Extra at the Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, including about Gilbert “Little Gib” Van Zandt and Sugar Grove Cemetery. For more photos from the library events, visit wnewsj.com.

Shelby Boatman, Executive Director of the Clinton County Historical Society, tells local kids about interesting bits of county history at History Extra at the Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, including about Gilbert “Little Gib” Van Zandt and Sugar Grove Cemetery. For more photos from the library events, visit wnewsj.com.

Shelby Boatman, Executive Director of the Clinton County Historical Society, tells local kids about interesting bits of county history at History Extra at the Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, including about Gilbert “Little Gib” Van Zandt and Sugar Grove Cemetery. For more photos from the library events, visit wnewsj.com.

Shelby Boatman, Executive Director of the Clinton County Historical Society, tells local kids about interesting bits of county history at History Extra at the Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, including about Gilbert “Little Gib” Van Zandt and Sugar Grove Cemetery. For more photos from the library events, visit wnewsj.com.

The Kool Kids Book Club celebrated their reading of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by being sorted into Hogwarts houses, making their magic wands, and eating chocolate frogs at the Wilmington Public Library on Thursday. Next month the club will be reading “Howl’s Moving Castle”; copies can be picked up at the library along with more information about the Kool Kids Club.