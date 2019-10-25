Victory for Veterans benefits locals

American Showa in Blanchester partnered with local businesses to host the Victory for Veterans 5K/10K at Cowan Lake State Park on Saturday, Oct. 5.

It featured a kids fun run and a one-mile 5K/10K for the community as 150 registrants participated in the second annual event, raising $7,000 in proceeds for Volunteers of America Veterans Services program.

Partnering businesses to benefit Volunteers of America Veterans Services program include: Aaron & Hur, Advance Auto Parts, Ahresty, American Legion Post 179, Auto Zone, AVI, B.I.C. Precision Machine, Bobi Gray of Coldwell Banker Heritage, Bush Auto Place, Craig’s Lawn Care, Dell’s Lawn Care, Ernest Concrete, Everyday Chic Boutique, Grainger, Our Everlasting Memories LLC, Mona Lisa’s Restaurant, Peoples Bank, Proforma, QME, RADHA Food & Gas Inc., Scioto Services, Southern State Community College and First National Bank.

Kazumi Ikeuchi, COO of American Showa’s Steering Division, presents a $7,000 donation to Erin Joyner, representative of Volunteers of America Veterans Services program. From left are Brad Brown, Jodelle Stricklett, Brenda Cox, Erin Joyner, Kazumi Ikeuchi, Kevin Mintkenbaugh, Mark Martinez, Jillian Jacobs, and Mellisa Collins. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_V4V-Picture.jpg Kazumi Ikeuchi, COO of American Showa’s Steering Division, presents a $7,000 donation to Erin Joyner, representative of Volunteers of America Veterans Services program. From left are Brad Brown, Jodelle Stricklett, Brenda Cox, Erin Joyner, Kazumi Ikeuchi, Kevin Mintkenbaugh, Mark Martinez, Jillian Jacobs, and Mellisa Collins. Courtesy photo