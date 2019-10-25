Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Bob Evans Restaurant, 1075 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 17. Critical: Grill cook grabbed tomatoes with hand, placed on grill, wiped hand on apron, then grabbed clean plate to put food on. Grill cook had gloves on but needs to properly wash hands, use scoops, and not wipe food product on apron to help avoid food contamination of food project and clean plate/utensils. Gravy on the steam table in the kitchen was 122°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above). Strawberries and strawberry topping in reach-in cooler in the kitchen were dated Oct. 11. Manager stated no longer using these items and discarded them. Thank you. Pot roast and turkey (?) in reach-in on right side of grill were not dated or labeled.

Grill cook had facial hair and was cooking with no hair restraint. All employees must wear proper hair restraints, including beard restraints. Manager obtained beard net and gave to cook. There were several towels lying on the counter in the kitchen. In the walk-in cooler, the floor is coming up/apart at the seam. Floor of walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer was dirty with food debris. Outside of reach-in by left side at the grill had food debris/dirt on doors and handles. Under cold line behind the grill under the metal there was liquid with food project in it. Wall behind the hand sink in the kitchen was dirty. There was a lighter on the shelf in the kitchen by the pie cooler. There was a cell phone plugged in on the prep counter in the kitchen under the microwaves. Floor throughout the kitchen area was dirty and needs to be cleaned.

Follow-up: Approx. Nov. 14.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, Oct. 16. Critical: Knives used to cut sandwiches stored in sanitizer then cuts sandwich in half. All food contact surfaces must be properly cleaned, sanitized and air dried prior to contacting food surfaces. Banana peppers and pickles in reach-in cooler behind service line were 50°F and 52°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Ice spout on the soda machine is dirty with pink residue.

No one at this facility is manager certified. There were gnats by the hand sink and several flies in the kitchen area. Employee wearing bandana; this not a hair restraint. Reach-in cooler behind service line was 50°F. Ice on floor of walk-in freezer. Seal broken on walk-in freezer door. Electrical wiring hanging down on the condiment case and serving line. Carpet on floor of dry storage area. Fly strip hanging over microwave behind wall. Flooring remnants on doors, in cabinets under drink dispensing. Trash is overflowing and boxes stacked in eating area. Wall behind 3-compartment sink dirty. Splash/debris on wall behind sink. Mop heads stored down in mop sink. Floor is dirty under racks in walk-in cooler. Splash on wall behind microwave. Splash on wall in middle room.

Floor in eating area has been replaced. All remodels, changing of current equipment, etc. is required to submit plans to Clinton County Health District.

Follow-up: Approx. Nov. 16.

• Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center, Wilmington, Oct. 11. Standard/Complaint. Critical: Turkey 42°F, diced tomato (community grill) 46°F. Person in Charge rearranged product, checked ice. Held for meal period.

Window was open with no screen in kitchen. Water accumulated in prep cooler at Ignite area. Milk residues/splatter on milk dispensing equipment. Broken glass bin had food debris accumulations. Light bulbs nonworking at pizza station, self-service panini press, community grill hood, oven vent hood. Floor tile missing near ice making machine. Grout/tile missing near floor drain near warewash machine. Shelving in chef cooler/walk in has debris accumulations. Dust accumulated on ceiling near HVAC vents. Floor has dirt accumulation near utensil storage (dish area).

