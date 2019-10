Many costumed kids and their parents trekked through the rain as Wilmington Parks & Rec’s 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat was Saturday. At this free event, kids got treats from decorated vehicles sponsored by local businesses and organizations as well as from the Wilmington Police and Fire Departments, which also brought some of their vehicles along.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_park-14-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_park-1-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_park-3-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_park-4-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_park-5-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_park-6-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_park-7-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_park-8-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_park-9-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_park-10-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_park-13-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_park-12-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal