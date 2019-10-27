2 people die, 2 injured in Ohio after touching downed power lines

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s State Highway Patrol says two people have died and two have been seriously injured after touching power lines downed when a car crashed into a utility pole.

The patrol’s Elyria post says the car ran off a road in Lorain County around 3 a.m. Sunday and struck the pole. The patrol says the two men in the car were shocked after touching downed lines while walking across the road after the crash. Troopers say a nearby man and woman who tried to help them also were shocked from contact with the downed lines.

The patrol says the car’s passenger, 27-year-old Brent Reizler, of Columbia Station, and the man who tried to help, 23-year-old Brett Wilson, of Olmsted Falls, died.

The driver and the woman were hospitalized with serious injuries.