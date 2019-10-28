Wilmington police reports: Several arrests made

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 22-year-old male after responding to a reported shooting at the 400 block of Darbyshire Drive at 3:58 a.m. on Oct. 24. According to the report, a 21-year-old female advised she went to sell a necklace to her brother, age 24. The brother went inside with the necklace and the caller then proceeded to knock on the door, and the brother flashed a small handgun through the window. The caller advised she walked back to her vehicle and a shot was fired and hit in the area of her tire, missing her and the young child in the back seat. The caller advised she wasn’t leaving until she got her property, even when the officer advised her to leave. “She advised she felt safe where she was parked in regards to the door and window angles,” the report states. The caller was unable to provide a phone number for the brother. The female subject refused to move from the driveway until she got her necklace back. Four officers arrived and approached the house and used some trees as cover. A 34-year-old female resident told officers the brother was not in her house but she would go in and look. After inspecting the house, the brother was not located. There was an air-powered BB rifle in the bedroom where the caller said brother was. Officers found a 22-year-old male and a 23-year-old female in the garage. The male stated he knew the brother, but stated he was not there. The caller said the 22-year-old was also holding the pistol inside the bedroom. The 22-year-old stated he never talked to the caller this evening and had been in the garage with the 23-year-old female for hours. Dispatch advised the 22-year-old male had a warrant through the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Clinton County Jail. No further information was listed about the brother.

• Police arrested a 22-year-old Hillsboro male for allegedly driving while under the influence after responding to a vehicle accident on State Route 73 at 4:48 a.m. on Oct. 24. Upon arrival, there was a vehicle with its passenger side against the guardrail. The suspect was found to be covered in vomit and had a dog in the vehicle with him. The suspect told officers he left his job, drove home to get his dog and was driving home. The officer asked him where he went after picking up his dog, but he only said he was trying to get home. The officer asked him how much he had to drink and he stated he had “several shots of whiskey and had not eaten anything.” The report indicates there was a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his breath and person and there was vomit on his shirt, pants and on the middle console. The suspect was unable to stand or perform the sobriety tests. The dog was collected by the dog warden and the vehicle was towed.

• Police charged a 30-year-old Cincinnati male with alleged assault and aggravated trespassing after responding to a reported assault at the 500 block of North South Street at 1:49 p.m. on Oct. 21. According to the report, the 26-year-old Lebanon victim stated that the suspect showed up and started threatening him, trying to get him to fight. The suspect was told to leave by his ex-wife. The suspect did leave but came back and entered the residence, grabbing the victim by the hair and throwing multiple punches at the head and body of the victim, the report stated. The ex-wife’s brother had to wrestle the suspect off the victim. The suspect ran out the back door. The victim did not have any visible injuries and did not seek any medical treatment. Statements were obtained by the victim, his girlfriend, and her brother.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old Greenfield female for alleged theft, obstructing official business, drug abuse instrument possession, and drug paraphernalia after responding to a shoplifting report at a Progress Way store at 9:03 p.m. on Oct. 21. The report indicates the suspect stolen $937.89 worth of miscellaneous household items. A burnt spoon, tie-off, cotton, and hypodermic syringe were found.

• Police arrested a 29-year-old male for two counts of alleged theft after responding to a shoplifting report at a Progress Way store at 5:18 p.m. on Oct. 21. According to the report, the suspect stole a JVC car stereo and a Hyper Pro Spinner 20 inch bicycle.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old male for alleged theft at 4:47 p.m. on Oct. 23 at a store on Rombach Avenue. According to the report, the suspect stole $146.05 of “food/consumable goods.”

• Police arrested a 25-year-old Chillicothe male for alleged theft at 5:04 p.m. on Oct. 27 after responding to a shoplifting report at a Progress Way store.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_WPD-Badge-11.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574