COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Tuesday, Oct. 29

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

• “Pumpkin Perch in the Park” hosted by Friends of Galvin Park across from the Wilmington Public Library. Attendees are asked to bring a carved pumpkin along with an LED light or glow sticks to the free event 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones. Create a haunted LEGO scene with friends.

Thursday, Oct. 31

• Beggar’s Night in Clinton County is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

• Masquerade Ball for students in Grades 6-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. Enjoy dancing, music, and snacks. Dresses, suits, and costumes should be appropriate and are encouraged. Crown of the Ball will be awarded to the person who dresses to impress.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Saturday, Nov. 2

• Savoy Brown is still rockin’ 50+ years after the band formed in England, and they will be in concert at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• 2019 Winter Market Clinton County Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon in the Wilmington Municipal Building at 69 N. South St. Veterans and Active Military Recognition Day at the Market: Veterans and active military members will receive a free $5 token in recognition of their service to use to purchase products from vendors. Free kids activity at Kids Corner. The Winter Market is the first and third Saturdays during November and December. Follow the Market on its Facebook page.

Sunday, Nov. 3

• The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus will present its annual Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 in the Wilmington Church of Christ at 909 W. Locust St. The men will be joined by the “Boogie Woogie” ladies’ group. This is a free concert honoring veterans, all military and first-responders.

• Knit Wits Club meets at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Bring your project and join new friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all projects types: knit, crochet, needlepoint, etc.

Monday, Nov. 4

• Wrap yourself up in saving lives at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, Nov. 4 from 3-p.m. in the training room at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit Blood Donor Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

•

Tuesday, Nov. 5

• After voting, have a good meal at the Annual Election Day meals at Lees Creek United Church of Christ, 57 Cox Road, serving chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple sauce, rolls, pie and beverages all for $8 adults and $4 child. Evening meal includes barbecue sandwiches and leftovers from noon, all a la carte. Noon meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; evening meal served from 5-7 p.m. Carry-out available both times, call 937-584-4153 between 9-11 a.m. to order noon meal carry-out.

• Teen DIY Night at Wilmington Public Library 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Decorate a canvas with leaves and learn to embroider a letter into the leaves to create the perfect fall decoration — “leaf letters.”

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night will be Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6:15 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Make tile coasters.

• British native Robert will read the original Thomas the Tank Engine stories on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. A small snack will be provided. For ages 0-10.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

• Clinton County Women’s Club meets the first Wednesday of every month (except July through September) at 6:30 p.m. at Damon’s Restaurant in their meeting room. Next meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. They welcome any ladies in Clinton County to come join them for fellowship and dinner. The object of the Clinton County’s Women’s Club is “working for the betterment of Clinton County.” If you’d like more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Artistic Adventures for ages 5 and up will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. Create a cute leafy hedgehog.

• Page Turners’ Book Club meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m at the Wilmington Main Library. Meet Nov. 6 to discuss “Deep Down Dark” by Hector Tobar. The club will also be picking out books for the next year, so please bring your suggestions.

Thursday, Nov. 7

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Extraterrestrial Visitation; Fact or Fiction at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. Join Ray Szymanski, award-winning author and scientist, as he will guide you through several famous UFO cases and sites, including a trip deep inside the legendary, paranormal, and alien Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Friday, Nov. 8

• Veterans are invited as East Clinton High School and FFA will be holding a Veterans Day Assembly at East Clinton High School on Friday, Nov. 8. They invite any local veteran to attend the assembly. Those who attend will be served breakfast prior to the assembly. Veterans are asked to arrive at the school starting at 8 a.m. for breakfast or at 8:45 a.m. for the assembly. The actual program will start at 9 a.m.

• Clinton County Church Women United will meet Friday, Nov. 8 at the Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. and morning session to follow at 10 a.m. The theme for 2019 is “The Time is Now!” and the World Community Day is “Resolve to Love.” The Golden Rule, as interpreted by many of the world’s religions, will be discussed along with the symbols of these religions. The meeting is open to all women of the area.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Faye Mahaffey.

Saturday, Nov. 9

• “The Prince Experience” with Gabriel Sanchez Prince tribute band presenting “Purple Rain” in its entirety and other Prince hits at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Murphy Theatre. Tickets are $20-$45; go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Sunday, Nov. 10

• Annual Veterans Tribute at the Murphy Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 featuring the Air Force Flight One Rock Band playing a mix of classic rock, Motown and pop. Free to the public thanks to the support of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington. Get free tickets at themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 10 and running around the clock until Nov. 12. The sale will feature beautiful jewelry and other holiday gift items.

Monday, Nov. 11

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale is Nov. 11-12.

• Caregiver Support Group meets the second Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the library at St. Columbkille’s Parish Center. Next meeting is 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. For more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

• Wilmington College is sponsoring a recital featuring acclaimed South Korean pianist Dr. Sun Min Kim at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Murphy Theatre in downtown Wilmington. The event will premiere, in a concert setting, the Murphy’s new grand piano. Tickets are $12 for the general public and free of charge for students with valid school/college identification.

• British native Robert will read the original Thomas the Tank Engine stories on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. A small snack will be provided. For ages 0-10.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 10. a.m.; and Thursday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Veterans Day Program at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Sr. Master Sgt. Larry Stanley, United States Air Force, retired, will present his observances of military history.

• Discovery Club for children ages 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Discover math and science popcorn magic.

Thursday, Nov. 14

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• The daytime book club will be held at Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. This is sponsored by Wilmington Public Library, and new members are welcome. The book being discussed is “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, and can be picked up at Main Library.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6:15 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Make paint-poured ornaments. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

Friday, Nov. 15

• Six & Twenty Club business meeting at home of Fayanne Saunders.

Saturday, Nov. 16

• 2019 Winter Market Clinton County Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon in the Wilmington Municipal Building at 69 N. South St. Veterans and Active Military Recognition Day at the Market: Veterans and active military members will receive a free $5 token in recognition of their service to use to purchase products from vendors. Enjoy live music with Travis Luncan. Free activity at Kids Corner for all kids. This is the time to stock up for your Thanksgiving gatherings. Follow the Market on its Facebook page.

Sunday Nov. 17

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with Library for details on film.

• British native Robert will read the original Thomas the Tank Engine stories on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. A small snack will be provided. For ages 0-10.

• Turning the Corner Widow’s luncheon meets on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation by Friday, Nov. 15. Just a little gathering for fellowship, friends and good food.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

• The History of Wilmington presented by Clinton County History Center Director Shelby Boatman at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

• Wilmington College Theatre’s production of “Heathers, the Musical” is Nov. 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G Heiland Theatre. The dark comedy tackles, via often-grotesque satire, such social issues as bullying and teenagers’ desire to be popular at any cost; it is intended for mature audiences due to stage violence and language. for reservations contact the Theatre Box Office in Boyd Cultural Arts Center, weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at 937-481-2267. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and $8 for college and high school students with valid identification. WC students attend free of charge.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Howl’s Moving Castle”. There will be a discussion and creative activity. This book club is for ages 7 and up.

Saturday, Nov. 30

• Wilmington Hope House’s Trees of Hope hosted at the Clinton County History Center will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 as well as noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Hot chocolate and cider will be available. Festively decorated trees will be on display throughout the museum.

Friday, Nov. 22

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Patti Cook; program leader Sally Buchanan.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

• Clinton County Women’s Club meets the first Wednesday of every month (except July, August and September) at 6:30 p.m. at Damon’s Restaurant meeting room. Next meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. they welcome any ladies in Clinton County to come join them for fellowship and dinner. The object of the Clinton County’s Women’s Club is “working for the betterment of Clinton County.” If you’d like more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

• 2019 Winter Market Clinton County Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon in the Wilmington Municipal Building at 69 N. South St. The second “Kids Market” will be held this date. Come out and support local kids as they share their crafts, baked goods, and art with the community. All kids’ vendors will only accept cash.

Friday, Dec. 13-Sunday, Dec. 15

• Annual Murphy Christmas Show — “Murphy’s Miracle on Main Street” — continues the holiday tradition including the Murphy Kids, Murphy Choir, Murphy Singers, and many more local performers you won’t want to miss. Performances are: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Presented by the Clinton County CVB, Tickets are $10, $12 and $22. For tickets visit themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Sunday, Dec. 15

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

Saturday, Dec. 21

• Last Saturday of the 2019 Winter Market Clinton County Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon in the Wilmington Municipal Building at 69 N. South St. Come out and stock up with the locally grown produce and locally made products from vendors. See you at the 2020 Spring Market in March!

Friday, Jan. 17

• Etta May Comedy Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the Murphy Theatre. Etta May was the winner of the American Comedy Awards Stand-Up Comic of the Year and has appeared on MTV, “Oprah” and “CBS Sunday Morning.” Tickets are $15 to $45. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Friday, Jan. 25

• Sawyer Brown with Thomas Mac at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, which range from $35 to $80 packages, visit themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Friday, Feb. 14

• “America’s AC/DC Tribute Thunderstruck” recreates the spirit and energy of an AC/DC concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the Murphy Theatre. Tickets are $20 to $45. For tickets visit themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.