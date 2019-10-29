Posted on by

Crash at Cuba and Ireland

The Wilmington Fire Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Cuba and Ireland Roads that resulted in a downed power line, but no reported serious injuries at this time.

Tom Barr | News Journal

Tom Barr | News Journal

