Crash at Cuba and Ireland

The Wilmington Fire Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Cuba and Ireland Roads that resulted in a downed power line, but no reported serious injuries at this time.

