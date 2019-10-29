Preserving veterans’ history recognized

Local veteran and historian for Wilmington Veterans Post 49, American Legion, was honored Sunday 2019 during the Fourth District Fall Conference at Waynesville American Legion Post 615.

Charles Rose, who also holds the office of Clinton County Commander, received the Department (state) award for “Best 2018-19 Post Scrapbook”.” The presentation was made by Department Historian Al Beyer, who also presented a special recognition from National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford.

Charlie compiled an exhaustive record of the many activities in which the Wilmington Post of the American Legion was involved and the ways they contributed to the community and the charitable contributions made to local organizations.

In his remarks, Department of Ohio Historian Beyer reminded those present of the importance of preserving the organization’s history and how Charlie’s dedication to this task exemplifies the qualities embodied in the veterans who make up the leadership of the American Legion.

Shown are Wilmington Post 49 Historian Charles Rose and Ohio American Legion Historian Al Beyer.