City streets getting makeovers

A crew was busy early in the week on East Truesdell Street between South and Walnut Streets making a full-depth repair of the pavement as part of the City of Wilmington’s fall paving program. Wilmington announced last week the list of 37 streets to be resurfaced in primarily the southeast and southwest quadrants of the city, as well as crack sealing of 50 streets.

A crew was busy early in the week on East Truesdell Street between South and Walnut Streets making a full-depth repair of the pavement as part of the City of Wilmington’s fall paving program. Wilmington announced last week the list of 37 streets to be resurfaced in primarily the southeast and southwest quadrants of the city, as well as crack sealing of 50 streets. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_truesdell-1.jpg A crew was busy early in the week on East Truesdell Street between South and Walnut Streets making a full-depth repair of the pavement as part of the City of Wilmington’s fall paving program. Wilmington announced last week the list of 37 streets to be resurfaced in primarily the southeast and southwest quadrants of the city, as well as crack sealing of 50 streets. Tom Barr | News Journal